Stone Cold Steve Austin breaks silence after beating Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38

Stone Cold Steve Austin rolled back the clock at WrestleMania 38 as he didn't seem to miss a beat in his first match in almost 19 years!

The Texas Rattlesnake defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match, and he reacted to the victory during a backstage interview after the contest. The WWE Hall of Famer counted himself lucky to have competed once again in front of his hometown fans.

Austin also briefly broke character and praised his WrestleMania opponent Kevin Owens for being an outstanding performer.

"I came here looking for anything. This is where I started. I was lucky enough to finish here. KO is outstanding, and he ran his mouth a little too much, and it caught up with him. But it was really an honor to be here on such a stacked card with so many great matches," said Steve Austin.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's message to fans after WrestleMania 38

The Texs Rattlesnake received one of the loudest reactions of the night as he walked out for Night One's main event.

During his post-match interview, Austin gave a shout-out to the superstars who performed before him and said that it was tough to follow the exceptional matches that featured on the first day.

The former world champion ended his statement with a heartfelt message for the fans as he signed off in his trademark style:

"You love the crowd, and the guys and girls before me had so many great matches. It's really hard to follow that, but you live and die by that crowd, and this crowd is so faithful. So rambunctious, they are behind everything you do. So, I give a shout-out to the WWE Superstars that worked before me and the ones working tomorrow night. But I give the biggest shout-out to the crowd because I never expected to be able to headline a WrestleMania at this day and time. It's all about the WWE Universe. Thank you, and you take care, because that's the bottom line because we said so."

Steve Austin exceeded expectations at WrestleMania 38 as he put on one of the most feel-good headliners in WrestleMania history.

Did you enjoy Steve Austin's in-ring return? Did it make you feel nostalgic? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Lennard Surrao