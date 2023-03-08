33-year-old star's historic title reign could end at WWE WrestleMania 39

Bianca Belair has been at the top of WWE's women's division for nearly a year. However, the RAW Women's Champion's reign could end at WrestleMania 39, where she will face Asuka in a singles match.

Belair's current title run started at WrestleMania 38, where she defeated Becky Lynch. The EST of WWE has held the RAW Women's Championship for over 300 days, becoming the longest reigning (male or female) black world champion in the company's history. She is also close to surpassing MVP's record 343-day run as United States champion to become the longest-reigning black champion ever.

However, it could very well be the last record Bianca surpasses during her current run. The 33-year-old will lock horns with Asuka at the Showcase of the Immortals and early betting odds from BetOnline are in the latter's favor.

Please Note: Betting odds do not guarantee winners but could be leading indicators.

Asuka (-200) is the favorite to recapture the RAW Women's Championship. Bianca Belair (+150) will be the underdog going into the match.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Asuka saved Bianca Belair on WWE RAW last night

Asuka punched her ticket to WWE WrestleMania 39 after winning the Elimination Chamber match last month. The Empress of Tomorrow has showcased a different side of herself since returning at Royal Rumble and looks more than ready for Bianca Belair.

Asuka solved the Chelsea Green problem with mist and she is ready for RAW Women's Championship match at

While the two women are slated to stand across the ring from each other at the Showcase of the Immortals, there has been mutual respect between them so far. Asuka even came out to save her WrestleMania opponent on RAW after the latter was attacked by Chelsea Green and Carmella.

Asuka sprayed blue mist into Green's eyes, after which the heel duo had to retreat. The segment ended with a staredown between Bianca Belair and the Japanese star.

