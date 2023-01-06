What was The Undertaker's final WrestleMania match?

The Undertaker is widely considered one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The Deadman competed for the Stamford-based promotion for 30 years, capturing multiple championships, among other accolades, in the process.

The Undertaker’s final WrestleMania match was also his last match in the WWE. The Phenom squared off against AJ Styles in a “Boneyard Match” at WrestleMania 36. According to reports, WWE filmed the cinematic affair in Florida for eight hours between March 25 and 26.

WWE aired the match as the main event of night 1 at WrestleMania 36. The Undertaker brought back his iconic “American Bada**” gimmick for the match. The action-packed bout saw the use of foreign objects and multiple interferences.

The performers told a great story. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson also came to AJ Styles’ aid but were taken care of by the big man. Taker put on quite a show when he performed his signature double-hand raise pose, causing flames to burst from the abandoned warehouse behind him.

In the end, The Undertaker kicked Styles into the grave and buried him under a pile of dirt to win the match. During his 2020 “The Last Ride” documentary, the former World Heavyweight Champion confirmed that the Boneyard Match was his final WWE match.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Atlanta Falcons play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses on FanDuel.

The Undertaker teased an in-ring return during his WWE Hall of Fame speech

The Deadman headlined the 2022 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. The event emanated live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on April 1, 2022. Vince McMahon himself inducted the iconic performer.

Taker delivered a lengthy but heartfelt speech at the ceremony. The multi-time world champion talked about his incredible career, real-life relationship with Kane, and storied rivalries with Shawn Michaels and Triple H. He thanked his wife, Michelle McCool, for her support as well.

The 57-year-old ended his brilliant speech with “Never Say Never,” implying that he may return to the squared circle one more time. The tease got a massive pop from the Texas crowd. It remains to be seen if Taker will make a comeback.

Poll : 0 votes