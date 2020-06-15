5 Biggest news stories from "Undertaker: The Last Ride" - Chapter 4

The Undertaker made a surprising revelation to Vince McMahon at Extreme Rules 2019.

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon's friendship hit a rough patch due to an AEW matter.

Chapter 4: The Battle Within

After a brief hiatus, The Undertaker's Last Ride documentary dropped its latest episode on the WWE Network, and if you thought the first three chapters were impressive, then Chapter 4 of "Undertaker: The Last Ride" had some unexpected revelations for WWE fans.

The previous chapter highlighted The Undertaker's four-year-long story with Shawn Michaels and Triple H. It also led to Mark Calaway taking the blame for an unimpressive match featuring D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction in 2018.

Here are the five biggest news stories from "Undertaker: The Last Ride" - Chapter Four.

#5: The Undertaker explained why he opened up to the public and stopped being in character 24/7

The Undertaker says it would be "virtually impossible" to maintain the mystique of his persona if he were to debut in the age of social media. 👀 #WWETheBump #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/LV0YjMDarN — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 10, 2020

This particular chapter opened with Bruce Prichard and several others giving us some insight on Mark Calaway's true dedication to "The Undertaker" character.

We see shots and bloopers of The Deadman during several backstage promos in the 90s. Mark was so dedicated to protecting the image of his character, that it became a running gag for other WWE Superstars to attempt to break him onscreen.

A 2012 clip featuring the late Paul Bearer revealed that Paul and Undertaker had great chemistry back in the early stages of his career, and in those days, Mark Calaway didn't say a lot.

In one instance, Undertaker also said he was married to the "Creatures of the Night" in order to maintain kayfabe. Despite his strict code of maintaining the same personality over so many years, Mark Calaway realized that he had numbered days in the ring a few years ago.

This realization allowed Undertaker to explore newer avenues when it comes to WWE, and that is why he gradually opened up to the public via social media recently.

