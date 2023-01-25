What will John Cena's rating be in WWE 2K23?

John Cena has been announced as the official cover star of WWE 2K23. It is his first cover return since appearing on WWE 2K15. His face should tempt many gamers to buy the game and play with several wrestlers of the past and present.

Cena was the undisputed poster boy of WWE for many years. It was only recently that he stepped away from the limelight to focus on his non-wrestling ventures. In that time, he has been supplanted by the likes of Roman Reigns, but returning to the cover star should mean big things for him again.

WWE and 2K always rate their game's cover star highly, and The Champ should get the same treatment. His WWE 2K22 rating was a solid 92, which admittedly isn't as high as the ones he received in the older games. However, given that he is the cover star of WWE 2K23, it is unlikely to drop below 92.

John Cena's rating in the latest game hasn't been announced yet. Expect it to be 92 or higher but below the elite number of 95.

John Cena's WWE 2K23 Showcase mode

In addition to being the cover star of WWE 2K23, John Cena is getting his own 2K Showcase mode in the game. It will highlight his career and give fans a chance to relive it, running through the good, bad, and ugly bits of his 20-year run in WWE.

There have already been plenty of talks regarding which Cena matches will be making the cut for the Showcase. In our opinion, there should be a mix of his biggest wins and heaviest losses. That means WWE and 2K could include matches ranging from his 2017 WWE Championship match against AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble to his SummerSlam 2014 annihilation at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

Other matches that the makers could include are his debut match against Kurt Angle, his first United States Championship win at WrestleMania XX, his first world championship win at WrestleMania 21, his insane comeback and Royal Rumble win in 2008, his two matches against The Rock, his Money in the Bank ladder match victory in 2015, and his epic battles with Roman Reigns.

However, there is speculation that The Cenation Leader's Showcase could be limited to his most significant losses inside a WWE ring. Nevertheless, we can't wait to see how The Franchise Player is represented in WWE 2K23. The game is only a few weeks away from hitting stores, and we are excited to get our hands on it.

