Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch returned to WWE ahead of Survivor Series as Bianca Belair's final teammate for the Women's WarGames match. The EST's selection was a good one, as Lynch ensured a pinfall victory for Team Bianca after hitting a Leg Drop off the top of the WarGames structure at the premium live event.

Lynch has returned as The Man and has the crowd behind her once again. It shouldn't be too long before Becky is vying for a championship in WWE.

Listed below are five directions for Becky Lynch in WWE next year.

#5. Becky Lynch can renew her rivalry with Bianca Belair on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair have had an epic rivalry in WWE. At last year's SummerSlam, Lynch defeated Belair in less than thirty seconds. However, The EST got her revenge at this year's SummerSlam and pinned Lynch to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

After the match, Damage CTRL debuted and surrounded Bianca. Becky surprisingly turned babyface and stood by The EST's side. Lynch suffered a shoulder injury during the match and was out of action until Survivor Series. While The Man came around to help Team Bianca against Damage CTRL, she may want another shot at the RAW Women's Champion in the near future.

#4. The Man could end Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL cost Becky Lynch her shot to earn another shot at Bianca Belair by interfering in a Triple Threat match on a recent edition of RAW. Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL interfered in the match, and Alexa Bliss wound up picking up the victory after hitting Nikki Cross with Twisted Bliss.

During the latest edition of RAW, Bliss battled Bayley to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship, and The Man got her revenge. Dakota and IYO were at ringside, and Lynch attacked them. Bayley got distracted, and Bliss once again capitalized and picked up the pinfall victory over The Role Model to earn a shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

Lynch may make it her mission to make Damage CTRL's life as difficult as possible in response to them costing her another match against Bianca Belair.

#3. Becky Lynch could challenge Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch are not the biggest fans of each other, and it would make for an entertaining rivalry on the blue brand on the road to WrestleMania. The Man had a way of getting under Rousey's skin that was incredibly entertaining and would make for entertaining television on Friday nights.

The SmackDown Women's Champion has developed a massive ego on the blue brand and now has Shayna Baszler serving as her backup. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is in need of a real challenger for the title, and Lynch would certainly represent that.

#2. She could form a team with Naomi to go after the Women's Tag Team Championship in WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi were Women's Tag Team Champions when they walked out of the company during the May 16 edition of WWE RAW. The Boss is rumored to be done with WWE, but Naomi could still return and be in need of a new tag team partner.

Becky and Naomi would be a tremendous tag team and could instantly become the top team in the division if they ever decided to work together.

#1. Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley can begin an epic feud

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley recently had a staredown on RAW, and the wrestling world went crazy. Ripley is clearly a massive part of the future of the women's division in the company, and Lynch could help make her a massive star for the company.

Ripley is already well on her way to becoming one of the most popular superstars in WWE, but a victory over The Man at a premium live event would do wonders for the 26-year-old.

Who do you think Becky Lynch should face at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

