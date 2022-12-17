WWE and Sasha Banks agreed on a no-compete clause till 2023 - Reports

It's been a while since Sasha Banks walked out of the company with Naomi. However, The Boss hasn't stepped inside a squared circle to compete. A recent report suggests that WWE and Banks agreed upon not competing until the end of the year.

Earlier this year, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company during an episode of WWE RAW. The two were WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the time and left the titles which caused the division to close down for months before the new regime reignited the division.

The WWE Universe has been patiently waiting for Banks to return to the squared circle. However, there might be a reason as to why The Boss didn't wrestle. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Banks signed a deal with the company that didn't allow her to wrestler for the rest of the year:

"WWE directly wouldn’t say anything about her but those in the company over recent months had said the sides were not close on money. She and WWE reached an agreement in the summer regarding her leaving and the agreement was they would release her to be a free agent rather than freeze her deal, but she couldn’t do ‘anything with wrestling until the start of 2023." [H/T - BodySlam]

The report also stated that there was talk of returning under the new regime, but the pay difference played a major factor into not returning to the company.

Sasha Banks recently reunited with Bayley for the first time in two years

Sasha Banks has had one of the most decorative careers in World Wrestling Entertainment. Out of several top women in the company, Banks has often faced long-time best-friend-turned-rival Bayley.

In 2020, the two feuded on the blue brand for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The two stars reunited for a charity stream on Bayley's Instagram account. Check it out:

The two spoke on various subjects and were also joined by fellow WWE Superstar Tamina. It will be interesting to see what The Boss does next in her wrestling career.

