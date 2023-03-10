Backstage details on Roman Reigns allegedly lying about WWE legend - Reports

Roman Reigns has broken one record after the other in his historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He will now be facing Cody Rhodes for his prized championship at WrestleMania 39. The two had a remarkable promo on SmackDown last week where they talked about Dusty Rhodes. However, the remarks made by Reigns during the segment were not true.

Roman Reigns stated that Cody Rhodes' father never talked about him and was always more inserted in seeing Reigns' progress. He insinuated that Cody did not mean much to his late father and that The American Dream considered The Tribal Chief as his top priority.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that Reigns' remarks had no truth and were lies. He said that Dusty Rhodes was very much interested in Cody's career and would be emotionally affected if The American Nightmare was booked to lose in WWE.

''For the record from people who worked with him daily, they would say that Dusty’s mood for the week was mostly built around if Cody was getting a push on Raw or not. If Cody was used well, Dusty would be in a great mood all week, and if he wasn’t used well, Dusty would be in a bad mood all week,'' said Meltzer.

Will Cody Rhodes be able to dethrone Roman Reigns?

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and has been on a dream run since his return. Rhodes has been undefeated in singles contest and won the 30-man Royal Rumble as well. However, it is doubtful that he will win at WrestleMania, as Meltzer suggested that Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal title in May:

''You know, The American Dream's son wins in Arabia. That's, that's an ironic twist, but I don't, I don't expect that to happen. But Roman will probably defend against somebody there,'' said Meltzer.

Despite who wins at WrestleMania, there is no doubt that the match will be spectacular. The current plan is for the match to headline the second night of WrestleMania Hollywood.

