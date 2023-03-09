Roman Reigns to defend the WWE Universal Championship against massive star in Saudi Arabia in May? - Reports

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will face one of his most significant tests when he takes on the American nightmare Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble match to ensure himself a ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. Reportedly, the feud between the two men will not end at WrestleMania.

Reigns is likely to retain the WWE Universal Championship and defend it at the King and Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia in May. There is a lot of speculation on who might win at WrestleMania, as the fans are strongly behind Cody Rhodes and want him to finally achieve his goal of becoming the WWE Champion.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE could be planning an ironic twist in having the son of the American Dream Dusty Rhodes win the Championship in Saudi Arabia. He also stated that even if it is not Rhodes, Roman Reigns will likely defend the WWE Universal Championship against someone in May.

''You know, the American dreams' son wins in Arabia. That's, that's an ironic twist, but I don't, I don't expect that to happen. But Roman will probably defend against somebody there.'' said Meltzer

Should Roman Reigns retain against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania?

The Tribal Chief has run through every opponent that has stood in front of him for the past two years. He holds wins over top names like Kevin Owens, John Cena and Drew McIntyre, among others. However, many believe that WrestleMania will be the perfect time to crown a new champion in Cody Rhodes. Here's what Austin Theory told SportsKeeda:

''But Cody, man, Cody gets that insane energy from the crowd, and his passion and his work ethic and the words that come out of his mouth when he's out there speaking to the WWE Universe, you can feel it. And just the stuff that's been going on lately, like with Paul Heyman, their segments together. Cody might take it, man. He might take it."

Despite support pouring in for Rhodes, it is unlikely that he will win as there are already plans in place for Roman Reigns following WrestleMania. While nothing is set in stone, it is being stated that Reigns is likely to defend the championship at King and Queen of the Ring in May.

