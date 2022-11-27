Why did Becky Lynch call herself The Man in WWE?

Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch made her triumphant return to WWE on the November 25, 2022, edition of SmackDown. The former RAW Women's Champion joined Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim in leveling the odds against Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. The Irish Lasskicker reverted to 'The Man' gimmick in a backstage interview.

Becky Lynch first came up with The Man moniker for herself during the SmackDown Women's Championship storyline with Charlotte Flair in 2018. The gimmick became extremely popular with the WWE Universe and propelled Lynch to the top of the company's food chain.

During an interview with WebSummit in 2019, Lynch stated that it was a way for her to get over.

"For me, it was a way of going into the guys locker room – going into the whole company – and saying, 'I'm taking over. I'm The Man now."

Becky Lynch's use of 'The Man' persona on WWE TV, however, didn't sit well with Ric Flair, who brought a legal fight to the promotion. The Nature Boy claimed he owned the rights to the 'The Man' gimmick and publicly dragged both Lynch and WWE over alleged gimmick infringement.

Lynch would eventually drop The Man gimmick for 'Big Time Becks,' which would reach its culmination in a RAW Women's Championship match at SummerSlam 2022.

Becky Lynch helps Team Bianca claim victory at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

The six-time women's champion entered the Women's Wargames match as the last participant. The Man took out Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley before finally getting her hands on Rhea Ripley. During the clash, The Japanese high-flyer took out Bianca Belair and Mia Yim with a moonsault off the top of the cage.

The Irish Lasskicker then helped Team Bianca grab a huge win by taking out both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY with a huge leg from the top of the cage through a table.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames featured the WarGames match for the first time on the main roster. With the win, the Bianca Belair-led team now has all the momentum heading into RAW.

It was also seemingly clear during the match that Lynch has unresolved issues with Bayley following her attack on the RAW after SummerSlam. The two are potentially heading toward a singles feud.

