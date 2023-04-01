GodLike Esports vs Velocity Gaming - Valorant Challengers South Asia: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The Valorant Challengers League, South Asia: Split 1 kickstarted on March 18, 2023, featuring ten top-performing Asian teams. The League will go on for four weeks, with its finals scheduled for April 9, 2023. The participating teams have been divided into two groups. A total of six teams, i.e., the top three from each group, will be promoted to the playoffs, while the bottom four teams will be eliminated.

The 13th matchday hosts an exciting match between GodLike Esports and Velocity Gaming in a best-of-three series.

GodLike Esports vs. Velocity Gaming: Who will win today’s match-up in Valorant Challengers South Asia: Split 1

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming

Here's are the upcoming matches for this weekend at NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia



Don't miss out on any of the action!

Watch LIVE in Hindi on



#UnleashChaos #VCTSA #NodwinGaming Get ready for a weekend full of intense #VALORANT action!Here's are the upcoming matches for this weekend at NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South AsiaDon't miss out on any of the action!Watch LIVE in Hindi on bit.ly/LocoNodwinHindi Get ready for a weekend full of intense #VALORANT action!🔥Here's are the upcoming matches for this weekend at NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South AsiaDon't miss out on any of the action!🔴Watch LIVE in Hindi on bit.ly/LocoNodwinHindi #UnleashChaos #VCTSA #NodwinGaming https://t.co/hxTTu4oQWS

Velocity Gaming and GodLike Esports belong to Group A, Gods Reign, True Rippers, and MLT Esports.

Predictions

GodLike Esports’ latest games haven’t been that successful for them. The Valorant squad has dropped two games in a row, and their teamwork has been far from stellar.

Conversely, Velocity Gaming has displayed outstanding displays in two previous games. The group’s coordination appears spot on, and its objectives are on course.

Based on the team’s recent performance and collaboration, Velocity Gaming is favored in this match-up. However, there is always a possibility that GodLike Esports might turn the odds in their favor.

Head to Head

These two teams haven’t played against each other in the Valorant Challengers League.

Recent results

The most recent GodLike Esports performances haven’t been solid. They have dropped their last two games. A victory versus Velocity Gaming would undoubtedly be the best way to boost the team’s morale, which appears to be low.

Velocity Gaming, however, has been riding a high horse to victory. They won 2-0 against both of their previous matches. The team’s spirit is top-notch, and their alliance is even better. They are capable of being potential League winners if they consistently display such performances. DEATHMAKER is a player to watch this season.

Potential Lineups

GodLike Esports

Tejas “ Rexy ” Kotian

” Kotian Shakir “ hikkA ” Razak

” Razak Norbu “ karam1l ” Tsering

” Tsering Franz “ astr0 ” del Rosario

” del Rosario Jude “Zey” Patrick Gunhuran

Velocity Gaming

Adam “ ec1s ” Eccles

” Eccles Sagnik “ hellff ” Roy

” Roy Debanjan “ DEATHMAKER ” Das

” Das Karan “ Excali ” Mhaswadkar

” Mhaswadkar Domagoj “doma” Fancev

Where to watch

Fans can watch the game live on Valorant Esports South Asia’s and NODWIN Gaming’s YouTube channels. They can also join NODWIN Gaming’s LOCO channel for Hindi commentary. The match is scheduled for 9 pm IST/ 11:30 pm Manilla (Philippines) Time on April 1, 2023.

Poll : Who Do You Think Will Win This Match? GodLike Esports Velocity Gaming 0 votes