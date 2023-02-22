The Valorant Challengers League (VCL) for South Asia 2023 has been announced and will be hosted by NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games. The organizer has hosted the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 in the past, where the top teams progressed to the Asia Pacific Split 1 (APAC) Challenger playoffs for the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022.

The Valorant Challengers League (VCL) South Asia 2023 is one of many leagues that will provide an open stage for competitors. The competition will filter out the best teams each region has to offer and seed them in the Challengers Ascension Pacific tournament. The Challengers Leagues will progress further and lead to an international Challengers stage.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how players can quickly register for VCL South Asia 2023.

NODWIN Gaming’s VCL South Asia 2023 registration is live now

The registrations are currently open to the public and started on February 20 and will conclude on February 23, 2023. The opening qualifiers stage is scheduled to start on February 25 and conclude on February 28.

Players can squad up and register for the Valorant Challengers League South Asia 2023 open qualifiers from NODWIN Gaming’s VCT website. Here are the steps to register the team for the tournament.

Visit NODWIN Gaming’s registration website or click here.

Click on “Register Now.”

The page will automatically scroll down to the registration section. Click on the “Click here to Register” button.

A single-page Google form will open with several required fields.

Teams must provide their phone numbers, Email IDs, and government ID proof during registration.

Additional fields for the team name and team logo will also be available.

Prize pool

The Valorant Challengers League South Asia 2023 will feature a total prize pool of above INR 1.15 crores. The winning team will secure the lion's share of this massive prize pool.

Valorant Challengers League roadmap

The Open qualifier stage will be the first segment of the tournament and will be followed by the League stage. The qualifying teams will move forward to the group stages and fight to secure a spot in the playoffs.

The Valorant Challengers League (VCL) will bring in new talents and place them in the regional Valorant Challengers Ascension tournament. Each region will feature a maximum of 10 teams in the 2023 International League.

Valorant franchising

Riot Games ended Valorant’s Champions Tour tournament format and successfully entered its franchising era. The publisher divided the globe into three regions - EMEA, the Americas, and the Pacific. A total of 30 teams were then selected as partners in the Valorant Partners Program (VPP), with 10 sides and organizations from each region.

Riot Games introduced the format change to reach every corner of the world and give players a chance to showcase their talents on an official stage. The publisher will organize over 20 league competitions worldwide, ensuring an opportunity to compete with professionals.

The Valorant Challengers League (VCL) is an excellent stage for players worldwide to participate and climb the VCT ladder. They can now easily enroll in the official league with their own teams and join Valorant’s competitive scene. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details on the Challengers Leagues.

