5 best characters with easiest campaigns in Live A Live

Square Enix's latest JRPG offering, Live A Live, has impressed fans and critics alike. The Nintendo Switch remake of the 1994 classic Super Famicom brings the traditional design to a modern platform with the publisher's proprietary HD-2D visuals.

It combines several disjointed narratives into one package, each replete with its own style and approach.

With seven chapters freely playable from the start (and the final eighth one unlocked after beating the other seven), players can pick whatever appeals to them. However, given their vastly different layout and design, it can be tough to decide which to begin with.

Here are the most straightforward chapters to begin with in Live A Live, which allows users ample opportunity to get used to the mechanics without much hassle.

These Live A Live campaigns are some of the more beginner-friendly ones

5) Cube - The Distant Future

Taking place aboard a cargo ship, the robot Cube must investigate the escaped monster killing the onboard crew. With mounting tension among the surviving staff and the realization that the ship's AI OD-10 is responsible for this, he must hack into the computer and take it down.

This segment features no combat at all and is instead narrative-driven. Gamers can kick back for this one and enjoy the gripping story.

4) Masaru Takahara - Present Day

Inspired by fighting games, this tournament-based chapter centers around Masaru Takahara. He aims to become the strongest fighter of all and faces off against foes of different fighting styles. Among these is Odie O'Bright, who must be brought down for killing others.

This section is the complete opposite of the Distant Future. Whereas that one was purely story-focused, this one is all about combat.

It is also the shortest chapter of them all. It is best recommended to be picked after understanding how combat works.

Masaru can learn techniques from his opponents, so it is a matter of picking and choosing as players proceed through the Street Fighter-esque tournament, making him one of the easiest characters to play in Live A Live.

3) Akira - The Near Future

As the name suggests, this is set in the near future and features the Psychic orphan Akira Tadokoro. He ventures off with his friend Matsu in search of a biker gang, the Crusaders, responsible for his father's death. They encounter a deeper mystery in the form of an idol called Odeo.

This section highlights party-based combat, an explorable map, and even mechs and is a good balance of narrative, combat, and exploration.

Akira can also read other people's minds as an interesting gimmick. However, other options are superior with better balance.

2) Shifu - Imperial China

Taking a note from Chinese martial arts movies, the Imperial China section features an aging Shifu of the Earthen Heart. As such, he aims to train three new disciples under him to inherit his skills.

However, the martial arts school led by Ou Di Wan Lee also poses a threat in more ways than just rivalry.

This chapter is story-driven, with the focus shifting to battles towards the end. As such, Shifu is a pretty powerful character as he starts at Level 10.

This makes enemy fights trivial, lessening new users' mistakes as they come to grips with the battle system. His actions also revolve around teaching his disciples, highlighting how core combat works, and granting more learning opportunities.

1) Pogo - Prehistory

Chronologically the very first chapter of Live A Live, the Prehistory chapter transports gamers back to the era of cavemen. The narrative features a green-haired boy Pogo, exiled from his tribe after saving a woman named Bel from sacrifice to the dinosaur god Odo.

The gameplay is the most forward among all chapters. It features multiple party members, a decent amount of combat, and a fairly simple narrative.

All "dialogue" is presented as speech bubbles, adding a nice touch to the period it is set in. There is crafting to engage in and several secrets to uncover in addition to turn-based battles, allowing gamers to experience the fundamentals.

As such, it is the perfect choice to start the adventure with.

What order can Live A Live be played?

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



ninten.do/6017bi6fh Embark on a journey to defeat the Lord of Dark! Become a brave champion looking to save his kingdom in one of many stories from #LIVEALIVE , coming to #NintendoSwitch on 7/22. Embark on a journey to defeat the Lord of Dark! Become a brave champion looking to save his kingdom in one of many stories from #LIVEALIVE, coming to #NintendoSwitch on 7/22.ninten.do/6017bi6fh https://t.co/teTmTmsyPJ

Here is the official order in which Live A Live's events occur.

Prehistory: The First

Imperial China: The Successor

Twilight of Edo Japan: The Infiltrator

The Wild West: The Wanderer

Present Day: The Strongest

The Near Future: The Outsider

The Distant Future: The Mechanical Heart

The Middle Ages: The Lord of Dark

The Middle Ages is the final destination, unlocked after beating all other chapters. Live A Live is out right now, available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far