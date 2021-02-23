5 best characters that are value for money in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire offers a vast range of characters in the game. All of them can be purchased with some in-game credits from the "Store," except for the characters that are available during any event.

The characters in Free Fire can be bought using either diamonds or gold coins. However, spending diamonds can be heavy on the pocket for players. But, are all the characters worth spending so much money?

This article lists some of the best characters in Free Fire that are of great value for money.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and reflects the writer's personal views.

Top 5 characters in Free Fire that are worth buying

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the most well-appreciated characters in the game and is most probably the best value for money.

The character is available in the "Store" section of the game for 599 diamonds. DJ Alok can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds. Also, he has an active ability called Drop the Beat.

Advertisement

DJ Alok can be maximized, and at the max level, the ally movement speed is boosted by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 - K (Captain Booyah)

K is also available for 599 diamonds and is one of the best characters in Free Fire. He surely improves the gameplay of a player with his EP restoration ability called Master of All, which allows him to increase his max EP by 50.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. Meanwhile, in the psychology mode, K can recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. Also, the mode-switch CD takes around 20 seconds.

#3 - Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Advertisement

Chrono is a great choice for passive as well as aggressive players in the game. The character can be purchased for 599 diamonds.

Chrono has a power that creates a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can shoot opponents when inside it, with a movement speed increase of 15%. This ability of his is called Time Turner.

The active ability also allows allies inside the force field to receive a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds. Also, the ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

#4 - Hayato

Hayato character in Free Fire

Hayato is one of the better options for beginners to start with. He is priced at 8000 gold coins or 499 diamonds in the "Store" section.

Hayato has a special passive ability called Bushido, where every 10% reduction in maximum HP of the player will increase the armor penetration of the enemy by 7.5% at the initial level.

#5 - A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 has an active ability called Thrill of Battle, and she can be bought using 499 diamonds from the "Store."

At her base level, the character can quickly convert 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points). It also has a cooldown of 90 seconds. A124 is a great choice as a character in Free Fire.