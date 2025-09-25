5 Best clubs for “Road to Glory” run in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Building a club from scratch or reviving a fallen giant is one of the most rewarding ways to enjoy EA FC 26 Career Mode. The Road to Glory (RTG) runs are all about long-term grinds, starting with limited resources, overcoming challenges, and gradually transforming a struggling team into a footballing powerhouse.
Whether you prefer taking a tiny club through the lower leagues or restoring the reputation of a once-dominant side, FC 26 offers plenty of exciting options. Below, we’ve listed some of the best clubs for exciting RTG runs.
Best EA FC 26 clubs for Road to Glory Career Mode run
Below are the five best squads to manage in EA FC 26 for a Road to Glory run, taking a fallen powerhouse or lower league club with potential to the top.
Manchester United (England)
Manchester United is a great fit for RTG runs. Although they might not be in the lower league, they are the perfect fallen giant to manage. Once the most dominant force in England under Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils have struggled in recent years, with inconsistent league performances and a lack of Champions League success. In Career Mode, restoring them to glory is a challenge that carries both pressure and excitement.
Your mission isn’t survival, but restoring a powerhouse that has been away from its former glory. With one of the largest fanbases, a rich youth legacy, and high financial expectations, the challenge is to rebuild United into a team capable of winning the Premier League and conquering Europe again.
Wrexham AFC (England)
From Hollywood owners to a global fan following, Wrexham is a fairytale story waiting to be written in FC 26. Recently climbing the football pyramid, they are writing a Road to Glory storyline in real life. However, this Championship club will still require clever management and smart recruitment to reach and compete against the big name clubs in Premier League.
In Career Mode, guiding Wrexham from modest beginnings to Premier League glory is an immensely satisfying journey. With limited budgets and a squad that lacks depth, every signing counts. If you’re looking for a true underdog narrative combined with the weight of global attention, Wrexham is the perfect RTG save.
Schalke 04 (Germany)
Once a Bundesliga powerhouse with a massive fanbase, Schalke has faced relegations and financial struggles in recent years. This makes them one of the most intriguing Road to Glory projects in EA FC 26. Their fan expectations are high, but the squad isn’t strong enough to compete at the top immediately, forcing you to rebuild patiently.
Your task is to bring Schalke back to the Bundesliga and eventually challenge Bayern Munich’s dominance. Balancing finances, scouting youth, and building a sustainable squad adds layers of challenge.
Como 1907 (Italy)
Como offers one of the most unique RTG projects in Serie A. Recently promoted, they have financial backing and ambition, but their squad is far behind the Italian heavyweights like Inter, Milan, and Juventus. Success won’t come instantly, so you’ll need to stabilize the club before pushing for European football.
What makes Como especially fun is their squad that is a blend of experienced veterans and talented youth. You can shape them into Italy’s next great power, either through clever scouting or marquee signings. It’s a save that feels realistic yet challenging, perfect for managers who enjoy long-term growth.
AS Saint-Étienne (France)
Saint-Étienne is a historic French club with a record number of Ligue 1 titles, but in recent years they’ve slipped far from their former glory. In EA FC 26, they start in a position where returning to the top is possible but requires patience and smart planning. For Career Mode fans who enjoy rebuilding fallen legends, this is an ideal choice.
The challenge here isn’t just about beating PSG, but reestablishing Saint-Étienne as one of France’s elite clubs. With a proud history, passionate supporters, and a competitive league, this RTG run delivers both difficulty and a strong narrative arc.
A Road to Glory save in EA FC 26 is all about the story you want to tell. All the above mentioned teams are great selections for this Career Mode save, but there are other honorable mentions like Cardiff City (England), Real Zaragoza (Spain), SC Telstar (Netherlands), and Palermo (Italy).
