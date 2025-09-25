5 Best clubs for “Road to Glory” run in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Building a club from scratch or reviving a fallen giant is one of the most rewarding ways to enjoy EA FC 26 Career Mode. The Road to Glory (RTG) runs are all about long-term grinds, starting with limited resources, overcoming challenges, and gradually transforming a struggling team into a footballing powerhouse.

Ad

Whether you prefer taking a tiny club through the lower leagues or restoring the reputation of a once-dominant side, FC 26 offers plenty of exciting options. Below, we’ve listed some of the best clubs for exciting RTG runs.

Best EA FC 26 clubs for Road to Glory Career Mode run

Below are the five best squads to manage in EA FC 26 for a Road to Glory run, taking a fallen powerhouse or lower league club with potential to the top.

Ad

Trending

Club League Attack Midfield Defense Manchester United Premier League 82 81 78 Wrexham AFC EFL Championship 72 71 70 FC Schalke 04 Bundesliga 2 73 67 69 Como 1907 Serie A 77 75 71 AS Saint-Étienne Ligue 2 BKT 74 68 70

Ad

Manchester United (England)

Manchester United (Images via EA Sports)

Manchester United is a great fit for RTG runs. Although they might not be in the lower league, they are the perfect fallen giant to manage. Once the most dominant force in England under Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils have struggled in recent years, with inconsistent league performances and a lack of Champions League success. In Career Mode, restoring them to glory is a challenge that carries both pressure and excitement.

Ad

Your mission isn’t survival, but restoring a powerhouse that has been away from its former glory. With one of the largest fanbases, a rich youth legacy, and high financial expectations, the challenge is to rebuild United into a team capable of winning the Premier League and conquering Europe again.

Wrexham AFC (England)

Wrexham (Images via EA Sports)

From Hollywood owners to a global fan following, Wrexham is a fairytale story waiting to be written in FC 26. Recently climbing the football pyramid, they are writing a Road to Glory storyline in real life. However, this Championship club will still require clever management and smart recruitment to reach and compete against the big name clubs in Premier League.

Ad

In Career Mode, guiding Wrexham from modest beginnings to Premier League glory is an immensely satisfying journey. With limited budgets and a squad that lacks depth, every signing counts. If you’re looking for a true underdog narrative combined with the weight of global attention, Wrexham is the perfect RTG save.

Schalke 04 (Germany)

FC Schalke 04 (Image via EA Sports)

Once a Bundesliga powerhouse with a massive fanbase, Schalke has faced relegations and financial struggles in recent years. This makes them one of the most intriguing Road to Glory projects in EA FC 26. Their fan expectations are high, but the squad isn’t strong enough to compete at the top immediately, forcing you to rebuild patiently.

Ad

Your task is to bring Schalke back to the Bundesliga and eventually challenge Bayern Munich’s dominance. Balancing finances, scouting youth, and building a sustainable squad adds layers of challenge.

Como 1907 (Italy)

Como (Image for EA Sports)

Como offers one of the most unique RTG projects in Serie A. Recently promoted, they have financial backing and ambition, but their squad is far behind the Italian heavyweights like Inter, Milan, and Juventus. Success won’t come instantly, so you’ll need to stabilize the club before pushing for European football.

Ad

What makes Como especially fun is their squad that is a blend of experienced veterans and talented youth. You can shape them into Italy’s next great power, either through clever scouting or marquee signings. It’s a save that feels realistic yet challenging, perfect for managers who enjoy long-term growth.

AS Saint-Étienne (France)

AS Saint-Étienne (Image via EA Sports)

Saint-Étienne is a historic French club with a record number of Ligue 1 titles, but in recent years they’ve slipped far from their former glory. In EA FC 26, they start in a position where returning to the top is possible but requires patience and smart planning. For Career Mode fans who enjoy rebuilding fallen legends, this is an ideal choice.

Ad

The challenge here isn’t just about beating PSG, but reestablishing Saint-Étienne as one of France’s elite clubs. With a proud history, passionate supporters, and a competitive league, this RTG run delivers both difficulty and a strong narrative arc.

A Road to Glory save in EA FC 26 is all about the story you want to tell. All the above mentioned teams are great selections for this Career Mode save, but there are other honorable mentions like Cardiff City (England), Real Zaragoza (Spain), SC Telstar (Netherlands), and Palermo (Italy).

Ad

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

10 Best EA FC 26 players with Rapid PlayStyle

10 Best EA FC 26 players with Slide Tackle PlayStyle

Top 25 MLS EA FC 26 player ratings

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.