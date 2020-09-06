5 best COD: Warzone tournaments to watch 

Currently, there is no esports scene in Call of Duty: Warzone. While this could change in the future, there are no immediate plans by Activision to develop a scene for the battle royale. To fill this void, many content creators have participated in tournaments within the game that closely resemble an esports atmosphere.

All of them are sanctioned by Activision and feature large prize pools, much like an official esport tournament would. However, there are several to choose from, so which ones should you watch over the rest? Here are the top five Warzone tournaments you can watch online.

Top 5 Warzone tournaments

#5 - TeeP's Trials

Image via TeePee

Starting off our list is a smaller tournament held by former Call of Duty professional Tyler "TeePee" Polchow. Now a prominent streamer and Call of Duty host, TeePee has made his name on Twitch through battle royale titles. However, in Warzone, Activision gave him the go-ahead to host a $15,000 tournament on Boom.TV.

#4 - Twitch Rivals

Image via Twitch

As with most popular gaming titles, Twitch Rivals has sponsored a Warzone tournament featuring high-profile content creators. The tournament itself follows the format of most others, in which two teams of two enter a Quads match and see who can earn the most combined eliminations over two matches.

#3 - Swagg Summer

Image via Swagg

Although this was a one-time tournament, it's likely Activision and FaZe Clan creator Swagg will team up again in the future. This $25,000 tournament was a huge success and garnered tons of viewers on Twitch. Keep an eye out for more Swagg-sponsored Warzone events in the future.

#2 - MFAM Gauntlet

Image via Nickmercs

The longest-running tournament on our list, Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff has been holding the MFAM Gauntlet tournaments since he was playing Fortnite. However, when Warzone released, Nick and Activision teamed up to put on the series of tournaments for huge cash prizes. This is easily one of the most enjoyable tournaments you can watch.

#1 - Vikkstar's Warzone Showdown

Image via Vikkstar123

Atop our list is one of the more recent additions to the circuit but it's easily the most popular. YouTuber Vikkstar123 has thrown two of his Warzone Showdown tournaments and both have been a smash hit, featuring some of the most competitive gameplay we've ever seen. This event should be a staple of the tournament scene for quite some time.