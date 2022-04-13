5 Best Common Cards for Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is well-known for its several in-game events and challenges that allow players to gain additional resources and Magic Items. The Royal Tournament is the game's newest event, and players can participate in this by competing in 1v1 battles in the tournament.

Players will compete in 1v1 in-game challenge battles to gain Magic Items, chests, and resources and climb up the leaderboard in this month's Royal Tournament. They can use several cards of different rarities varying from Common to Champion. However, not all of the cards are useful in such tournaments. This article lists common cards that players should use in Clash Royale's Royal Tournament to increase their chances of winning 1v1 battles.

Best Common Cards to use in the Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Knight

Knight (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 2206

Damage: 267

One of the first cards that players receive after completing the Clash Royale training is the Knight. It is a single-target melee card that only attacks ground troops and has high hitpoints and damage. Knight has a great statline for his elixir cost, with a lot of health and the ability to take a single hit damage from any damaging spell at the same level. As a mini tank, it can cover weaker troops like Wizards and Musketeers while they damage the enemy.

4) Royal Giant

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 4068

Damage: 406

Once players reach Arena 7, they can obtain the Royal Giant, which is one of the strongest common rarity cards. It is a medium-range troop with high hitpoints and damage that prioritizes buildings and towers. Even if they are under attack by enemy troops, the Royal Giant never attacks other forces. To protect it from hostile troops, it should be deployed in front of support troops such as Bats, Wizards, Witches, etc.

3) Bats

Bats in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Hitpoints: 108

Damage: 108

Once players reach Arena 5, they can unlock the Bat spell card. It summons five single-target air units with medium damage and low hitpoints. Bats should be used to cover mini-tank and high-tank troops against swarms. It is especially effective against low-hitpoint troop cards that can only attack ground targets, as it is an air swarm card.

2) Zap

Zap (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 254

Arena 5 is where players can get the Zap card. It's a medium-range spell that stuns opponents within its effective radius for 0.5 seconds. Air troops, notably the Minion Horde and bats, can be quickly crippled by the Zap Spell, along with other swarm troops such as the Skeleton Army. It can be used to counter Goblin Barrel that can be deployed directly on Towers.

1) Elite Barbarians

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1776

Damage: 508

The Elite Barbarians card can be unlocked once players reach Arena 10. It summons two Barbarians with a lot of hitpoints and high damage. Elite Barbarians are effective as a defensive card that can also be utilized for counter-push, especially against tank cards. Players should use low-elixir cards like Spirits and Zap with Elite Barbarians to deal with enemy's swarm troops.

