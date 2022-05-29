5 best Common Cards for the Sudden Death Tournament in Clash Royale

The Sudden Death Tournament in Clash Royale is the latest 1v1 in-game tournament in which players must build a tournament deck to win rewards. Those who first defeat the tower win the battle and climb the leaderboard.

The rewards of the Sudden Death Tournament include gold, gems, chests, legendary emote, and more. So, create a tournament deck and win in-game battles to earn additional resources and rewards. In this article, we will discuss the five best Common cards for the Sudden Death Tournament in Clash Royale.

Ideal Common Cards for the Sudden Death Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Knight

Cost: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Hitpoints: 2206

2206 Damage: 267

Card Knight is one of the first that can be obtained after completing in-game training. It is a single-target melee soldier that only attacks ground troops and has moderate hitpoints and damage.

Thanks to Knight's high hitpoints, it can also be deployed as a mini tank to stop the enemy's ground troops from pushing. It can be utilized as a tank in front of low-hitpoint cards like Musketeer, Wizard, and others.

Knight is especially useful for supporting high-hitpoint troops such as Mega Knight, Pekka, Elixir Golem, and others.

4) Bats

Cost: 2 Elixir

2 Elixir Damage: 108

108 Hitpoints: 108

When players reach Arena 5, they can unlock the Bats card, which is one of the most popular air swarm cards in Clash Royale. Five single-target air units with middling damage and low hitpoints have been summoned.

Bats is a low-elixir card that can be utilized as a support troop to slow down the enemy's march or as an assaulting support troop to deal with Minions and Archers with high-hitpoint troops like Pekka and Mega Knight. It also works well against Mini Pekka, Knight, and Hog Rider.

3) Royal Giant

Cost: 6 Elixir

6 Elixir Hitpoints: 4068

4068 Damage: 406

Players can get the Royal Giant, one of the strongest Common cards in Clash Royale, after they reach Arena 7. It's a medium-range unit with a lot of hitpoints and damage, and it likes to attack structures and towers.

The Royal Giant never assaults other forces, even if they are being attacked by opposing troops. It should be deployed with support troops such as the Goblin Gang, Wizards, Bats, and Witches to protect them from swarm troop cards.

2) Zap

Cost: 2 Elixir

2 Elixir Damage: 254

The Zap card may be obtained by players once they reach Arena 5. It's a medium-range spell that stuns opponents for 0.5 seconds within its effective radius. The Zap Spell can quickly weaken air forces, such as the Minion Horde and bats, as well as other swarm troops like the Skeleton Army.

It may be used to counter Goblin Barrels, which can be placed on Towers directly. It's also a good support troop for Hog Rider because it can rapidly wipe out Skeleton Army and Goblin Gang rapidly.

1) Elite Barbarians

Cost: 6 Elixir

6 Elixir Hitpoints: 1776

1776 Damage: 508

Once players reach Arena 10, they can unlock the Elite Barbarians card, which is one of the strongest cards in Clash Royale. It summons two Barbarians with high damage and a lot of hitpoints. Elite Barbarians are a good defensive card that can also be used to counter-push, which is especially useful against tank cards.

To deal with the enemy's swarm soldiers, players should use low-elixir cards like Spirits and Zap with Elite Barbarians. Musketeers, Wizards, Witches, and other support cards can be used with it.

