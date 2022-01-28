5 best Cookie Run: Kingdom streamers

Cookie Run: Kingdom has a steep learning curve, and even when players are past that, the multitude of elements involved poses a definite challenge. This is why many content creators have become fan favorites in the community with their tips, tricks, and explainer videos.

Many of these creators are now full-time CRK streamers, and this article will help players know who are the names they should be looking out for on YouTube.

Five must-follow Cookie Run: Kingdom streamers

1) IanVELUZ Gaming

Ian Veluz is one of the earliest creators to switch over to CRK after its release. While he initially began as a Roblox Code listicle page on Facebook, he has grown to a full-time CRK creator and streamer with nearly 40,000 subscribers.

He is mainly known for his intriguing mock matchups between various cookies and unique approach to farming for resources in the game. If readers are running low on crystals, they can check out Ian's streams as he often helps individual users in his chat with specific issues depending on their rank.

2) Royal Mike

Royal Mike is a streamer heavily focused on the storyline aspects of Cookie Run: Kingdom and often gives at-length rants about various cookie storylines and episodes. The videos that brought him the first of his now 70,000 member strong community involved some of these rants coupled with his trademark self-made animations.

Currently, on a break from streaming, Royal Mike's videos are always a good way for any Cookie Run: Kingdom user to relax.

3) More Juice

Jimmy Chau is known to his fans as More Juice and all players as the voice actor for Muscle Cookie. A VA artist by profession, his initial interest in Cookie Run: Kingdom was sparked while recording the voiceovers for Muscle Cookie.

After its release, he uploaded some videos of him playing the game. In the one year since those initial videos, he has amassed a following of 200,000 subscribers on YouTube. Here, readers will find him exploring the Cookie Run: Kingdom universe and hyping up Muscle Cookie as much as he can.

2) Kodeations

Kodeations is one of the most defining creators in the CRK fraternity. With a considerable following of 60,000 subscribers on his channel, his videos have directly impacted the meta several times, his tier lists and streams covering updates in particular.

His recent coverage of the "War Under Shattered Skies" update had a concurrent watching number of 1000 viewers, one of the highest for a Cookie Run: Kingdom streamer.

1) HyRoolLegend

HyRoolLegend is by far the most influential creator in the community. His fans will soon be celebrating his channel crossing the 100,000 subscriber mark, and he is considered the most reliable source for all things CRK.

Guides, how-tos, tips and tricks, along with some very fun streams, are what viewers should expect from the Korean creator on any given day. Players interested in a creator who does viewer summons should check out his channel.

Fans can stay tuned to this space for all the details on the latest CRK updates and releases.

