How to get coins easily in Cookie Run Kingdom

Cookie Run Kingdom is a base-building game with action and role-playing elements. The game has a great rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store, with over 10 million downloads.

Cookie Run Kingdom has two forms of currencies: Coins and crystals. While crystals are premium currency, coins are comparatively easier to acquire. From building Cookie Castles to buying various decorations, there are many ways a player can make use of coins in this action-role playing game.

4 methods to get coins in Cookie Run Kingdom easily

Players can make use of one or all the methods listed below to easily get coins in Cookie Run Kingdom:

1) Fountain of Abundance

As the name suggests, the Fountain of Abundance is an abundant source of rewards in the game. From coins to other in-game accessories, this method is one of the best ways for players to generate coins over a short span of time. As players level up their fountain, they will stand a chance of winning more rewards.

2) Balloon Dock

This is one of the easiest methods to get coins and XPs. Players can access the Balloon Dock once they upgrade their Cookie Castle to the second level. They have to send five of their cookies on an adventure/expedition via this dock. Once the mission is complete, players are rewarded with coins and XP.

3) Tree of Wishes

Players have to complete requests on the Tree of Wishes to stand a chance to win coins. The best aspect about it is that there are unlimited requests; once a player completes a wish, another wish immediately appears in its place. This is best for players who have plenty of materials to spare, as some Cookies might wish for complicated items.

4) Story Mode Quests

Similar to all story-based role-playing games, this title also has solo-missions that mobile gamers can complete. Once they complete the quests, they are rewarded with coins and XP.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinion.

