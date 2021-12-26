How to get Star Jellies faster in Cookie Run Kingdom

Star Jellies in Cookie Run Kingdom are items that players can use to level up the Cookies that they own. There are several ways to acquire such items in the game.

Star Jellies are often considered a valuable item in Cookie Run Kingdom because they help to increase the Experience Points (EXP) of the Cookies. From finishing levels to Gift Month events, there are various ways one can use to obtain Star Jellies in Cookie Run Kingdom.

The level of Star Jellies in Cookie Run Kingdom and their respective EXP associated with it is given below:

Level 1 - 14 EXP

Level 2 - 60 EXP

Level 3 - 150 EXP

Level 4 - 400 EXP

Level 5 - 800 EXP

Level 6 - 1600 EXP

Level 7 - 3000 EXP

Level 8 - 8000 EXP

Using the methods below, players can collect Star Jellies in Cookie Run Kingdom:

Ways to obtain Star Jellies in Cookie Run Kingdom

1) Tropical Soda Islands

One of the game modes in Cookie Run Kingdom is called Tropical Soda Islands. On one of the five types of islands available, named Mangosteen Island, players can get Star Jellies.

Players can explore different islands and get exciting rewards in the process. They can claim the rewards accumulated once every eight hours.

2) Cookie Houses and Cookie Mansions

Mobile gamers can build and level up their Cookie Houses to gather Star Jellies. After building them, mobile gamers can proceed towards building Cookie Mansions.

Cookie Mansions can provide players will far more Star Jellies than a Cookie House. A Cookie House can hold a maximum of 214 Star Jellies, whereas a Cookie Mansion can hold up to 428.

3) Kingdom Pass Landmarks

Players have to purchase the Kingdom Pass to get access to its landmarks. Mobile gamers have to buy it by spending $4.99.

This way, they can access special landmarks that can produce Star Jellies and Topping Pieces. Players can also win Soulstones via the Kingdom Pass.

Some other ways

Players can also use the following methods to get Star Jellies:

They can claim rewards from the Fountain of Abundance.

Mobile gamers can take part in Gift Month events.

They can also stand a chance to win Star Jellies via the Kingdom Arena Tier rewards.

Users can also purchase Cookie Upgrade packages to receive many Star Jellies at a time.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and reflects the opinion of the author.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar