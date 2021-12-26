How to get Soulstones in Cookie Run Kingdom

Soulstones in Cookie Run Kingdom can be used to upgrade Cookies that players own. Promotion of Cookies includes increasing their base Health Points (HP), Defense (DEF), and Attack (ATK).

100 Soulstones are required to upgrade a Cookie to its maximum level. If a Cookie has been upgraded to 5 stars using Soulstone, players will get Mileage Points if they draw the Cookie or its Soulstone.

Mobile gamers can then head over to the Mileage Shop in Cookie Run Kingdom and then use the points to purchase Treasure Tickets and more. Treasure Tickets are the most valuable item one can buy in the shop by spending 60 Mileage Points each.

Soulstones in Cookie Run Kingdom

The following list will tell players about the number of Soulstones they will require to upgrade their Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom:

One Star – 20 Soulstones

Two Star – 30 Soulstones

Three Star – 50 Soulstones

Four Star – 70 Soulstones

Five Star – 100 Soulstones

One of the most popular methods of obtaining Soulstones is via the Gacha in Cookie Run Kingdom. If mobile gamers draw a Cookie from what they already possess, it will automatically change into 20 Soulstones of that Cookie. Alternatively, if players gather 20 Soulstones of a particular Cookie they do not own, the said Cookie will automatically get unlocked.

How to obtain Soulstones from Gacha in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Players can follow the steps given below to obtain Soulstones from the Gacha in Cookie Run Kingdom:

Gacha in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 1: Players will have to tap on the Gacha icon after opening Cookie Run Kingdom.

Gacha in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Bang Geen; YouTube)

Step 2: They will then have to draw from the Gacha.

Players can stand a chance to win Soulstones (Image via Bang Geen; YouTube)

Step 3: If the players are lucky, they will receive Soulstones.

Note: Mobile gamers have alternative ways to receive Soulstones. They can purchase it from shops via Landmarks, Event rewards, Dark Mode Stages of World Exploration, etc.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar