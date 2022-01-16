Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list for January 2022

Cookie Run: Kingdom has a sizeable roster of cookies for players to use. Every Cookie has a specific role in a team like Charge or Support. With so many options, a distinction in the capability of various characters is bound to arise.

This article features a complete tier list, ranking all cookies currently playable in Cookie Run: Kingdom from best to worst. The cookies are divided solely on individual value, without taking their class or rarity into account.

Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list - Ranked best to worst

SS-tier

The SS-tier includes the best of the best in Cookie Run: Kingdom, the cookies which can single-handedly change the outcome in your team's favor. Given that there are a total of 65 cookies in the game, making it to the S-tier is very difficult. Even a single SS-tier cookie can exponentially increase a team's effectiveness.

Frost Queen Cookie

Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie

Cotton Cookie

Sea Fairy Cookie

Dark Choco Cookie

Pure Vanilla Cookie

Players are advised to never pass up any event or opportunity to obtain any of these cookies as these pack in enough ability to get them through the toughest PvP matchups and hardest PvP levels.

S-tier

S-tier cookies are those which just fall short of SS-tier, due to a certain lack of diversity in their skill. For example, Parfait Cookie is one of the best healers for PvE but her PvP capability is rather limited, keeping her from a spot on the SS-tier.

Sorbet Shark Cookie

Black Raisin Cookie

Vampire Cookie

Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Parfait Cookie

Licorice Cookie

Tiger Lily Cookie

Rye Cookie

S-tier cookies are also some of the best characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom and players shouldn't hesitate to invest in any of the Cookies listed here.

A-tier

A-tier cookies are catered to the needs of intermediate Cookie Run: Kingdom players who want to step out of the Rare category of Cookies into the Epic spectrum. The right build and upgrades can get these cookies on par with higher tiers.

Raspberry Cookie

Mango Cookie

Latte Cookie

Pastry Cookie

Squid Ink Cookie

Sonic Cookie

Tails Cookie

Mala Sauce Cookie

Twizzly Gummy Cookie

Snow Sugar Cookie

Cocoa Cookie

B-tier

B-tier is for the average Cookie Run: Kingdom who is learning the ropes of the gacha and wants to expand into Kingdom Arena matches. Players will have to make some necessary investments into these cookies to make them viable.

They should maintain strict restraint in this regard so as to save resources for better cookies.

Moon Rabbit Cookie

Pomogrenate Cookie

Madeiline Cookie

Milk Cookie

Almond Cookie

Espresso Cookie

Poison Mushroom Cookie

Mint Choco Cookie

Herb Cookie

Kumiho Cookie

C-tier

C-tier cookies are ones which can barely be considered competent in Cookie Run: Kingdom. They provide good utility in some form but their skills tend to have very singular purposes.

Red Velvet Cookie

Sparkling Cookie

Werewolf Cookie

Fig Cookie

Cream Puff Cookie

Carrot Cookie

Avocado Cookiec

Onion Cookie

Devil Cookie

D-tier

Finishing close to the bottom of this list, D-tier Cookies have simple abilities. They perform a small singular specific role. Some, like Gingerbrave, are very good at performing that role, while most, like Beet Cookie, are due for a replacement as soon as possible.

GingerBrave

Chilli Pepper Cookie

Lilac Cookie

Adventurer Cookie

Green Puff Cookie

Purple Yam Cookie

Blackberry Cookie

Gumball Cookie

Angel Cookie

Pancake Cookie

Knight Cookie

Except for GingerBrave, who has applications at higher ranks, given his insane cooldown, most D-tier cookies should be viewed as placeholders for C-tier or B-tier ones.

E-tier

At the bottom of the list, the E-tier includes cookies who should not be invested in any way at all. Even the new Cookie Run: Kingdom players should try to work these cookies out of their rosters as soon as possible.

Clover Cookie

Muscle Cookie

Ninja Cookie

Alchemist Cookie

Wizard Cookie

Cherry Cookie

Note: This article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul