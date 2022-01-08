How to get the lowest attack cooldown with GingerBrave in Cookie Run: Kingdom

All Cookie Run: Kingdom players begin their journey with GingerBrave. Considered the best Common cookie, he packs considerable damage-dealing ability with the lowest base cooldown in the game.

Despite these attributes, investing in GingerBrave was not considered a wise decision as he is a starter cookie.

However, of late, Cheese Comp teams have gained considerable popularity in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community. This article will guide users on maxing out GingerBrave's cooldown to help them build an ideal Cheese Comp team.

Detailed guide on reducing GingerBrave's cooldown in Cookie Run: Kingdom

GingerBrave's cooldown at base level is at eight seconds in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Other investments that players will have to make to max out his cooldown will only be worth it if his other substats are at a substantial level.

His ATK power is at 150% at the base level. An Lv. 60 GingerBrave (along with an Lv. 60 upgrade for his skill, Brave Dash) will have a 222% DMG rating and a 7-second cooldown. While the effect on cooldown is not significant, it is still essential to perform these upgrades as the first step because it makes GingerBrave battle-ready, alongside a substantial boost to his survivability.

In the next section, we will explore the effect various toppings and treasures can have on GingerBrave's cooldown.

Using treasures and toppings to reduce GingerBrave's cooldown in Cookie Run: Kingdom

First, users should invest in a maxed-out Squishy Jelly Watch treasure. This is one of many treasures equipped via the three slots shown in the team selection screen in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Treasures grant bonuses to the entire team, and Squishy Jelly Watch focuses on reducing the cooldown of cookies. A maxed-out Squishy Jelly Watch can reduce the cooldown of a cookie by a full 25%.

As the cooldown substat is already pretty high due to the level upgrades performed on GingerBrave, in the last step, this 25% boost from the Squishy Jelly Watch reduces his skill cooldown to 6 seconds.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Welcome to the first #ToppingTuesday ! Watch for some tips on how to be a tough cookie. Welcome to the first #ToppingTuesday! Watch for some tips on how to be a tough cookie. 💪 https://t.co/7OAPuQN8Ij

After obtaining and equipping an Lv. 12 Squishy Jelly Watch, gamers have to grind to get five Swift Chocolate toppings for GingerBrave. This topping reduces the cooldown on the cookies it is used on.

If players are having difficulty finding appropriate toppings, they can play level 9-29 in the World Exploration series, as the rewards for this stage often include this topping.

Users also have to upgrade the toppings themselves to see a significant reduction in the cooldown. Readers should note that each upgrade does not boost the cooldown, but other stats like DMG resist and CRIT resist are also improved by these upgrades.

Lv.9 Swift Chocolate toppings will be able to reduce GingerBrave's cooldown to 4 seconds.

After this, any upgrades that gamers make will cause no actual reduction in the cooldown, but maxing out all possible stats is recommended as it will improve GingerBrave's ATK power and survivability, particularly if they intend to use him in PvP Cookie Run: Kingdom matches.

The recommended team composition for this maxed-out GingerBrave would be a Tiger Lily and Almond Cookie in the Rear, along with Black Raisin and Pure Vanilla in the Middle. This popular Cheese Comp is focused on Tiger Lily and GingerBrave leading the charge, with Black Raisin gutting the enemy from the back while Pure Vanilla and Almond concentrate on keeping the team alive.

