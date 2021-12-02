An Analysis of Muscle Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

Putting together the right combination of Cookies is a crucial aspect of ranking up in Cookie Run Kingdom. One thing many new players struggle with is getting a good DPS (Damage Per Second) character early in the game. While GingerBrave seems to be the best option for most users, Muscle Cookie is another option that users can obtain pretty early in the game. Tier lists are not particularly kind to Muscle Cookie for a variety of reasons which are discussed below.

A significant factor in Muscle Cookie’s rather dismal standing on tier lists and comparisons is the existence of GingerBrave. GingerBrave is also received for free and puts up visibly higher numbers than Muscle Cookie, which causes players to dismiss the latter entirely.

CookieRun @CookieRun Heads up! We're planning to nerf Muscle Cookie. The last buff was more powerful than intended. We'll let you know when the change goes live! Heads up! We're planning to nerf Muscle Cookie. The last buff was more powerful than intended. We'll let you know when the change goes live!

Muscle Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: All you need to know

Muscle Cookie's Rare Status was changed to Common when he was added to Cookie Run Kingdom. (Image via Zerochan)

The in-game description of the character reads as follows:

“Muscle Cookie's recipe requires large quantities of protein powder and about three weeks of intensive kneading. Only after that, the taste of raw muscle power comes to life. Such a rigorous cooking process has made Muscle Cookie a bit short-tempered. He tends to throw exercise equipment when angry. But don't be afraid: once he's done dealing with Cake Monsters, he's as cool as a cucumber.”

The Cookie has been available to players since Cookie Run Kingdom’s launch but has not been included in the World Exploration storyline as of yet. Part of the “Common” rarity of Cookies, it is included in lower tiers when making Rare and Common Cookie tier lists.

His Muscle King Power ability makes him a Charge character who is conventionally placed in the front position of Cookie combinations.

Muscle Cookie's statistics from Cookie Run Kingdom

On activating the Muscle King Power ability, he throws a dumbbell with considerable force at all nearby enemies. This causes a shock effect in the affected radius. The affected radius includes both the area of contact during the throw and even after the dumbbell falls.

Damage Dealt: 81% (At base level. This improves by +1.1% with every level upgrade)

10 Second Cooldown (At base level. This improves with every level upgrade)

Voice of Muscle Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

The voice actor for Muscle Cookie is OJ Gaming, a popular Cookie Run Kingdom Youtuber.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Muscle Cookie seems to be a valuable pick on the surface but falls short in terms actual capability. One cannot recommend a new Cookie Run Kingdom player to invest their precious few resources into building Muscle Cookie. A solid Strawberry Cookie and GingerBrave lineup would be preferred for the front position while looking to make upgrades. Muscle Cookie’s preferred topping is Solid Almond, so players can rank up their GingerBrave or Strawberry Cookie as well with the same topping.

Edited by Danyal Arabi