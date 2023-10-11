5 best Damage (DPS) heroes to dominate Samoa in Overwatch 2

Season 7 of Overwatch 2 just dropped along with a brand-new map called Samoa. Samoa, which is located in a seaside town, has lovely beach-like aesthetics. This new addition is a breath of fresh air in the game, as it features high grounds, circular objectives, offset circular walls, and choke points that will definitely challenge players.

On the Samoa map, picking Damage (DPS) heroes is a wise choice as their wide range of tools and abilities inflict the most damage on the opponent team.

This article delves into the five best Damage heroes to dominate the Samoa map in Overwatch 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best Damage (DPS) heroes to use on Samoa in Overwatch 2

1) Junkrat

When it comes to dealing damage with explosives in Overwatch 2, Junkrat is the right pick. He is an extremely powerful character with a set of abilities that are useful in most of the combat situations in the game.

Junkrat’s primary weapon, Frag Launcher, is useful for spamming on chokepoints and tight corners, inflicting the most damage on his enemies. His Rip-Tire and Total Mayhem can come in handy in crucial situations that can change the outcome of the match.

His other abilities, like the Concussion Mine and Steel Trap, can easily interfere with the enemy’s mobility or even catch them off guard in certain spots on the Samoa map.

2) Ashe

Ashe is a versatile DPS in Overwatch 2. Her abilities let her deal a significant amount of damage to opponents.

Ashe’s Viper and Coach Gun abilities can be useful in clearing flanks or winning quarter engagements on the Samoa map. This versatility lets the hero quickly adjust positions and take opponents by surprise or head-on.

Additionally, Ashe’s Dynamite ability can help her clear a few tricky spots and inflict high damage on multiple targets on Samoa. Her ultimate ability, B.O.B., if played properly, can knock enemies in the air and easily take them down.

3) Genji

Genji is one of the best flankers in Overwatch 2 because of his superior agility, which helps him climb on walls and double jump. His unique Deflect ability lets him deflect bullets and other projectiles at ease. Since he has a mobility advantage, his abilities, like the Swift Strike and Dragonblade, allow him to quickly slash through enemies, causing maximum damage.

Genji's Shuriken can also deal a fair amount of damage in close-quarter combat, giving him enough room to make his move. This mobility advantage makes Genji a strong DPS on the Samoa map in Overwatch 2.

4) Sojourn

Sojourn specializes in mid-range gunfights due to the projectile-firing capability and high fire rate of her Railgun. If the shots are accurate, her Railgun can deal a lot of damage to her enemies. Her secondary also launches a potent energy shot that increases over time to become more powerful. These skills make the hero an important pick on the Samoa map.

Sojourn is one of the finest new DPS heroes in Overwatch 2, thanks to her other abilities like Power Slide, Disruptor Shot, and Overclock.

5) Soldier 76

After the recent rework, Soldier 76 is one of the best beginner-friendly DPS units in Overwatch 2. His Heavy Pulse Rifle deals significant damage with a decent rate of fire. His Helix Rockets launches a volley of explosive rockets that burst upon contact. Meanwhile, Biotic Field helps him and his teammates heal from damage, making him a reliable support character as well.

Soldier 76's other abilities, like the Tactical Visor and Sprint, allow him to make swift moves on his enemies and take them out in an instant.

Ultimately, the choice of heroes on any map comes down to a player’s personal preference and play style.