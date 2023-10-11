Overwatch 2: Five best Hitscan Heroes for Samoa map

With the release of the new Season 7: Rise of Darkness in Overwatch 2, the title has introduced a new Control map named Samoa. On September 26, 2023, this piece of content was originally revealed, finally being launched on October 10, 2023. With the arrival of Samoa, DPS mains must be wondering which Hitscan units they should use in their team to achieve success.

Fortunately, this article will present five Hitscan Heroes to deploy on the new Overwatch 2 map.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 most useful Hitscan Heroes for Samoa map in Overwatch 2

The new map of Samoa has a total of three points: Beach, Downtown, and the Volcano. The first two of these have higher grounds that are suitable for Hitscan players. With that in mind, here are the units to use on this map:

1) Soldier: 76

Soldier:76 in Downtown point of Samoa (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Soldier: 76 is one of the easiest Hitscan Heroes to play with for newcomers. On the other hand, players with exceptional aim can create quite a nuisance with this character. Since Samoa has a lot of higher grounds to play with, Soldier: 76 is ideal for taking advantage of those.

Furthermore, due to this unit's high mobility, players can position themselves on those higher grounds before the enemy team. Also, as Samoa has more than a few flanking routes, he can run through places to poke in the foe's backline and help his team gain control of specific territory.

2) Ashe

The American gang leader is another good choice for this Control map. With the help of her Coach gun, she can place herself on higher grounds quite easily, especially on the coastal side of the Beach point. However, in Samoa's Volcano point, she can stay in the backline with her team and cause significant damage to her adversaries using Viper and Dynamite.

3) Cassidy

Cassidy in a high ground of Samoa (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This bounty hunter is one of the hardest adversaries to fight against in Overwatch 2. Due to a recent buff in Season 7 of Overwatch 2, Cassidy can survive longer on the battlefield. The Control Point in Downtown Samoa that looks similar to Lijiang Tower is an ideal high ground for this unit.

With the help of his highly damaging Peacekeeper, he can easily play from the backline of his team and provide significant damage to the enemies. However, due to sufficient flank routes throughout the map, he can flank his enemies to eliminate the essential Support players from the scene.

4) Widowmaker

Widowmaker in the Volcano point of Samoa (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Widowmaker is one of the hardest DPS Heroes to learn in Overwatch 2. She’s mostly known for her solitary playstyle. This unit can place herself on higher ground or in extreme cheeky corners beyond enemy sight.

With the help of her ultimate ability, she can reveal any potential flankers and threats to her team. It’s quite possible that she is the most picked Hitscan Hero on this map due to her ability to one-shot foes and take advantage of multiple higher grounds.

5) Bastion

Last but not least, Bastion — better known as the Tank destroyer — is another good choice for this Samoan map in Overwatch 2. He can play both from the higher grounds with the help of a Mercy or a Kiriko, as well as from the backline of the team, to destroy the shields of the Tank Heroes.

Due to his versatility, Bastion players can play him from any range to create enough conflict in the opposition team.

So, these are the five Hitscan DPS Heroes that’ll ensure your victory in any circumstances. For more Overwatch 2-related news, follow the page of Sportskeeda.