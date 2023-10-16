5 best deals on the 2023 PlayStation Fall Savings Sale

The 2023 PlayStation Fall Savings Sale went live four days ago, kicking off one of the biggest sets of discounts available for PS users. The recent sale covers over a thousand titles, some of which are recent hits released in 2023. It's not only games, as DLCs and video game expansions have also been included in the sale, with hefty discounts available on many such products.

This can leave players wondering which deal they should get. After all, plenty of titles are available at a discount, and most have a fixed budget. The names mentioned in the list in the following section easily represent the best of the 2023 PlayStation Fall Savings Sale. While some of them feature a significant discount, others are worth it due to what is offered.

Top 5 2023 PlayStation Fall Savings Sale deals you should consider buying

1) Dead Space Remake

Listed Price: $69.99

Discounted Price: $41.9

Dead Space Remake has been one of the best EA releases in recent times, capturing fans' attention since its launch. It's a reboot of the classic Dead Space game, and there's plenty in it to keep the fans engaged. To make matters further interesting, the 2023 PlayStation Fall Savings Sale has applied a 40% discount on the base edition of the game.

While the core story around Isaac Clarke has remained unchanged, almost everything else has been revamped. The remade environment is brought up to date to harness the power of the PS5. The Dead Space Remake is undoubtedly an interesting choice with new enemies, weapons, and more.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

Listed Price: $59.99

Discounted Price: $19.99

While Red Dead Redemption 2 might not have a PS5 port, it's still a must-pick title on the 2023 PlayStation Fall Savings Sale. With a 67% discount, it's the record lowest price of the game.

Winners of several rewards since its launch, Red Dead Redemption 2 is widely considered as one of the finest games ever made. It takes you on a wonderful journey across the Wild West, full of dangers and adventures.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is equally lauded for its incredible graphics, engaging story, and immersive gameplay. It has aged like fine wine, and the graphics on the PS5 still looks top-notch.

If you're looking for an incredible RPG with stunning visual quality on the 2023 PlayStation Fall Savings Sale, Red Dead Redemption 2 is worth considering.

3) Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition

Listed Price: $69.99

Discounted Price: $27.99

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a much more niche offering than the two earlier titles on this list. It will be an excellent choice if you love tactical turn-based titles. However, Midnight Suns is a lot more than what meets the eye. It contains a vast roster of official superheroes and villains from the house of Marvel.

In many ways, Marvel's Midnight Suns could have offered more value with a better execution from Firaxis. Nevertheless, the 60% discount makes it worth your time. Moreover, the Legendary Edition, which usually costs $99.99, is available at $39.99 and comes with the Season Pass.

4) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition

Listed Price: $89.99

Discounted Price: $29.69

This 2023 PlayStation Fall Savings Sale deal is tricky to evaluate since you have a lower offering (if you choose to go for the PS4 version). However, the Chaotic Great is a better deal, even if you have to spend about $10 more than the PS4 one.

For one, you get both the PS5 and PS4 versions with Chaotic Great, which is a must if you're using the current-gen console. The graphical upgrades alone justify the extra amount you pay.

Secondly, Chaotic Great comes with plenty of additional content that has been added to the game post-launch. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a pretty good release, which is a spinoff of the official Borderlands storyline.

With funky characters, a unique setting, and an enterprising Tiny Tina leading the charge, the current 67% discount makes matters even better for you as a buyer.

5) Sifu

Listed Price: $39.99

Discounted Price: $19.99

Sifu is a unique offering in the world of roguelike games. The current discount of 50% available as part of the 2023 PlayStation Fall Savings Sale makes things even better. While the game contains the typical elements of a roguelike, it also inherits many attributes found in the more traditional beat 'em ups.

Developed by Sloclap, Sifu takes you on a journey across China, where you have set out to avenge your father. That's easier said than done, as some of the bosses you encounter can be extremely difficult to beat. Moreover, failure is a part of the progression as you learn from them and upgrade your character.