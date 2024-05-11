5 best Demeter boons in Hades 2, ranked 

There are plenty of boons in Hades 2, each offering unique abilities and powerups to Melinoe. For instance, boons granted by Demeter, the Goddess of Seasons, offer ice and wind-related abilities.

She offers 13 boons in total and some of them can slow down enemy projectiles, freeze foes, and provide area-of-effect damage for crowd control. That said, some of her boons are more useful than others.

In this article, we will take a look at the five best Demeter boons in Hades 2 so that you can make the right choice when navigating through the Underworld.

Note: This is a subjective list based on the Early Access version of Hades 2.

Ranking 5 best Demeter’s boons in Hades 2 (Early Access)

5) Rare Crop

Rare Crops can be very strong if obtained during the start of a run (Image via Supergiant Games)

Rare Crop is a great boon but it is only worth it if you can find it early in your run. It turns all your boons into a common rarity but in return, all your boons will increase in rarity in every third encounter.

Getting it early can turn all your boons into high-ranking ones to easily fight your way through harder levels of Hades 2.

4) Winter Coat

Winter Coat can absorb one instance of any form of damage (Image via Supergiant Games)

Winter Coat boon grants you a shield that can absorb one enemy attack in every Encounter. While that may not sound like a lot, it gradually adds up to save a huge chunk of your health in the long run.

3) Cold Storage

Cold Storage extends the duration of Freeze debuff (Image via Supergiant Games)

Cold Storage is a passive boon offered by Demeter that extends the duration of the Freeze effect. While its effect may sound very simple, it can be of immense strategic value in a Freeze build.

Freeze stun locks enemies, preventing them from moving and attacking. With Cold Storage increasing freeze, you can easily handle aggressive or evasive enemies.

2) Arctic Ring

Arctic Ring inflicts Freeze on enemies hit during spell casts (Image via Supergiant Games)

Arctic Ring also becomes very strong when combined with Cold Storage. This boon makes your Casts deal area of effect damage and inflicts Freeze on the enemy.

This combination is quite powerful for crowd control when you’re dealing with a higher density of enemies at deeper levels.

1) Ice Strike

Ice Strike applies frost on enemies (Image via Supergiant Games)

At the top of our list is Ice Strike. This powerful ability is simply the best when combined with a long-range and fast weapon like Witching Staff.

Enemy encounters at deeper levels can get overwhelming due to the sheer number of enemies. Ice Strike applies Freeze on every enemy you hit to let you get out of tricky situations. When used with a combination of Arctic Ring and Cold Storage, this boon makes you a force to be reckoned with.

All Demeter’s Boons with their effects

Demeter offers some handy boons in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

Demeter offers several other great abilities that couldn’t make it into this list. Here’s a full list of abilities that the Goddess of Seasons offers:

Boon Effect Arctic Ring Cast deal AOE damage and inflict Freeze Coarse Grit When you have 6 Earth Boons, you cannot take more damage per hit than a set limit Cold Storage Freeze debuff lasts longer Frigid Spirit Forms a Cyclone when spriting Gale Force The binding circle creates a Cyclone Ice Flourish Special attacks deal more damage and apply Freeze Ice Strike Attacks apply Freeze and inflict more damage Local Climate Omega Cast deals extra damage and follows you Plentiful Forage Gathering plants, seeds, and mushrooms heal to Max Health. Also, receive 1 Mystery Seed Rare Crop Boons become common, then increase in rarity every 3 Encounters Tranquil Gain Restores Magick when inactive Weed Killer Omega attack does more damage but costs +10 Magick Winter Coat After entering a location, the barrier absorbs one instance of damage

