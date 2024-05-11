5 best Demeter boons in Hades 2, ranked 

There are plenty of boons in Hades 2, each offering unique abilities and powerups to Melinoe. For instance, boons granted by Demeter, the Goddess of Seasons, offer ice and wind-related abilities.
She offers 13 boons in total and some of them can slow down enemy projectiles, freeze foes, and provide area-of-effect damage for crowd control. That said, some of her boons are more useful than others.
In this article, we will take a look at the five best Demeter boons in Hades 2 so that you can make the right choice when navigating through the Underworld.
Note: This is a subjective list based on the Early Access version of Hades 2.
Ranking 5 best Demeter’s boons in Hades 2 (Early Access)
5) Rare Crop
Rare Crop is a great boon but it is only worth it if you can find it early in your run. It turns all your boons into a common rarity but in return, all your boons will increase in rarity in every third encounter.
Getting it early can turn all your boons into high-ranking ones to easily fight your way through harder levels of Hades 2.
4) Winter Coat
Winter Coat boon grants you a shield that can absorb one enemy attack in every Encounter. While that may not sound like a lot, it gradually adds up to save a huge chunk of your health in the long run.
3) Cold Storage
Cold Storage is a passive boon offered by Demeter that extends the duration of the Freeze effect. While its effect may sound very simple, it can be of immense strategic value in a Freeze build.
Freeze stun locks enemies, preventing them from moving and attacking. With Cold Storage increasing freeze, you can easily handle aggressive or evasive enemies.
2) Arctic Ring
Arctic Ring also becomes very strong when combined with Cold Storage. This boon makes your Casts deal area of effect damage and inflicts Freeze on the enemy.
This combination is quite powerful for crowd control when you’re dealing with a higher density of enemies at deeper levels.
1) Ice Strike
At the top of our list is Ice Strike. This powerful ability is simply the best when combined with a long-range and fast weapon like Witching Staff.
Enemy encounters at deeper levels can get overwhelming due to the sheer number of enemies. Ice Strike applies Freeze on every enemy you hit to let you get out of tricky situations. When used with a combination of Arctic Ring and Cold Storage, this boon makes you a force to be reckoned with.
All Demeter’s Boons with their effects
Demeter offers several other great abilities that couldn’t make it into this list. Here’s a full list of abilities that the Goddess of Seasons offers:
