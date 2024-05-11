5 best Zeus boons in Hades 2 ranked

Zeus is back in Hades 2, granting Melinoe a wide assortment of boons. All are themed after the power of lightning, focusing on the Blitz status ailment. It’s a powerful debuff that, once you’ve dealt a certain amount of damage to a target, deals even more damage.

This list of the best Zeus boons in Hades 2 might not necessarily work for you, and that’s perfectly fine. You should always pick boons that fit your gameplay style, or what you think is going to be successful. However, in my time with the game, these are my go-to picks if we see the Ruler of the Gods.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Which Zeus boons are the best in Hades 2?

5) Toasting Fork

Toasting Fork delivers the pain when you need it most (Image via Supergiant Games)

“Your Blitz effects deal damage even if they expire without being activated.”

Hades 2’s Toasting Fork is hands down one of my favorite Zeus boons. Blitz as an effect deals extra damage, but you have to make sure you deal the requisite amount first. Toasting Fork removes that requirement, allowing you to tag a bunch of enemies and move on, safely dealing them serious damage.

This is especially handy for enemies that are far away and ones that are dangerous foes but not your primary target. It’s not as great on bosses, as you would want to be hitting those as often as possible. But for clearing safely? I’m a big fan of it.

4) Thunder Sprint

Run and harm people? Can't beat that (Image via Supergiant Games)

“Your Sprint causes nearby foes to be struck by lightning bolts, which use 3 Magick each.”

Thanks to Poseidon, I learned the value of Sprint boons. This particular Zeus boon in Hades 2 uses a little Magick but zaps nearby enemies with lightning whenever you sprint past them. It’s a great way to deal damage to enemies for just running around.

I see this being useful in a lot of situations. There will be encounters where you do more running than fighting - especially with the AOE strikes that constantly drop in Oceanus. Being able to reposition, while still dealing safe damage? That’s a game-changer.

3) Heaven Flourish/Heaven Strike

Both picks are great but I lean more towards the Attack instead of Cast (Image via Supergiant Games)

“Your Attacks inflict Blitz/Your Specials inflict Blitz.”

I didn’t want to have to pick between the two, because they’re ostensibly the same. Whether you pick Heaven Flourish or Heaven Strike depends largely on what weapon you’re using. However, being able to trigger Blitz on command is amazing in Hades 2, making it one of the best Zeus boons, hands down.

I think it’s useful on pretty much all weapons, but prefer it on something I can safely deal damage on - so anything that isn’t the Sister Daggers. The Blitz damage can get really intense if you level up the ability, especially in rooms with a lot of targets, and combined with Toasting Fork, you can decimate foes.

2) Electric Overload

Get a little extra "zap" for your troubles (Image via Supergiant Games)

“Whenever your Blitz effects activate, a bolt of chain-lightning fires from the foe.”

Since most of Zeus’ abilities are hinged on dealing damage with lightning, Electric Overload is another great pick in Hades 2. This one upgrades your Blitz effect, turning it into a chain lightning attack. It springs from the target and bounces to other foes. If you have several Blitz targets go off at once, this can smash through a room.

That’s the great thing about most of these - they are excellent when it comes to clearing a room, with a little planning and clever movement. That chain lightning damage could be the difference between victory and defeat.

1) Storm Ring

This is easily the best thing you can grab for Zeus (Image via Supergiant Games)

“Your Omega Cast also causes lightning bolts to repeatedly strike 1 foe at a time.”

Storm Ring is hands down the absolute best boon from Zeus in Hades 2, as it turns a mediocre Omega Cast into a boss killer. Most of Zeus’ boons deliver punishment to a wide group of enemies at one time, but Storm Ring can shred a boss’ health pool in almost no time flat.

I’ve watched some of the biggest bosses in the game go from perfectly healthy, to immediately changing to the next combat phase, because they were obliterated in the Omega Cast. It’s a devastating but fun way to deal with bosses in this game using the power of the King of Olympus.

