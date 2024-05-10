Circe in Hades 2: All known Changes & Fortunes from the Witch of Changing

Circe, daughter of Helios, also shows up to help in Hades 2. Although she’s not going to appear until much later in the game, as Mellinoe heads up to Mount Olympus, the witch is nonetheless incredibly useful, as it pertains to her powers. All the possible ways she can change Mellinoe’s fortune are not particularly known yet, as this is still in Early Access. As we come upon more of her potential options, we’ll share them.

Hades 2 is still very much in Early Access, and will likely remain so for the rest of 2024. Despite that, there are plenty of things to see and powerful foes to fight; from Hecate herself, to the furious cyclops Polyphemus.

Disclaimer: This game is in Early Access. The contents of this article may change as the game evolves throughout the year.

What does Circe do in Hades 2?

These are some of the bonuses you can unlock through Circe (Image via Supergiant Games)

Mellinoe encounters Circe as she heads up to Mount Olympus in Hades 2. Circe shows up in the Rift of Thessaly region, also home to other really terrifying foes. In this case, the witch is an ally, willing to help out Mellinoe. She also implies she had a relationship with the daughter of Persephone earlier, through her dialogue.

While in the Odyssey, Circe transformed Odysseus’ crew into swine, in Hades 2, she helps change Mellinoe’s fortune in a few ways. There are a few potential options that have been found so far:

Lapis Lazuli Insight: Randomly draw one of your active Arcana and upgrade it this night.

Old Herbal Remedy: Any +Healing effects are 25% stronger. Restore 50% Health now.

Red Citrine Divination: Randomly draw one of your inactive Arcana, and upgrade it this night.

Word of Smaller Stature: Shrink in size, so that you move +15% faster, and have a +15% chance to dodge

These abilities are incredibly useful, but she will only show three of these at a time. In particular, with the final boss of the Early Access period showing up in this region, having more chances to dodge is not a bad thing. If you’re low on health, using the Old Herbal Remedy could certainly be useful as well.

All of her powers are, frankly, incredibly useful. Having greater healing effects or upgraded Arcana cards will help no matter what situation you’re in during Hades 2, all thanks to Circe. She may have other effects to choose from as well; as we find more, we’ll update this accordingly.

