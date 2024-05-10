All Gods in Hades 2, ranked

Gods in Hades 2 are a core aspect of the combat system. Each God provides certain blessings and unique abilities that can fundamentally affect the way you approach combat.

Boons like Zeus' chain lightning or Aphrodite’s Healthy Rebound can trivialize challenges by giving you the power to hit multiple targets or heal back up to full every time you enter a room.

To that end, this article will list all Gods in Hades 2 and rank them based on the boons they provide.

Note: The ranking in this list is based on Early Access of Hades 2 and is subjective. Certain characters are represented using images from the original Hades, due to lack of media.

Ranking all Gods in Hades 2 based on their boons

12) Chaos

Chaos has heavy tradeoffs on all her boons (Image via Supergiant Games)

Chaos is the Primordial Originator in Hades 2. While the name and title sound fancy, they don’t bring a lot to the table. That said, whatever they bring always has a significant risk.

Their boons like Magick and Health Recovery are nice but they often come with a trade-off. For instance, boons like Hobbled Will slow you down during combat for a whopping five Encounters while Atrophic Will reduces your health by 24%.

These risks do have a payoff, however, unless you’re an expert Hades player, these can pull you down rather than push you forward into your journey.

11) Hestia

Hestia's boons in Hades 2 mostly involve dealing damage over time (Image via Sportskeeda || Supergiant Games)

Hestia is the Goddess of Flame in Hades 2 and while flames are flashy in other games, her boons leave a lot to be desired in Hades 2.

Flame Strike, Smoldering Ring, and Soot Sprint deal damage over time, but this doesn’t help in a game like Hades where you constantly face enemies in a fast-paced encounter.

That said, Hestia also offers Freezer Burn, a Duo Boon, that can inflict massive amounts of damage but requires you to also inflict Freeze on the opponent.

10) Poseidon

Poseidon's boon provides crowd control abilities (Image via Sportskeeda || Supergiant Games)

Poseidon, the God of the Sea offers some interesting boons that can power you up and provide crowd control abilities. His useful abilities are rare and not easy to come by.

Poseidon's boons like King Tide or Geyser Ring give you great value by pushing opponents away and dealing large area-of-effect damage. This makes it easier to get out of tricky situations and gain enough time to plan your approach.

9) Hera

Hera doesn't provide very useful boons considering her rare unlock criteria [Image of Hera from Hades] (Image via Supergiant Games)

Hera is the Queen of Olympus and can only be encountered once you’ve successfully reached the surface. While some of her abilities are good, others can be a hit or miss.

Hera’s Bridal Glow is really powerful and lets you turn all your boons to Heroic quality. This can be extremely useful if you’re near a boss encounter or around the end of your journey.

However, her other boons don’t affect your gameplay all that much and provide small power-ups.

8) Apollo

Apollo provides range-boosting boons (Image via Sportskeeda || Supergiant Games)

From here on out, all Gods have nice abilities that you can build your whole run around. Apollo offers quite useful early-game abilities like Nova Strike which increases your range while boosting your damage.

His abilities like Critical Miss can be combined with Dazzling Display to make your enemies miss attacks, thereby increasing your survivability. Overall, Apollo has some good abilities to help you on your journey.

7) Zeus

Zeus' chain lightening is a great early game boon (Image via Sportskeeda || Supergiant Games)

Zeus, the King of Olympians, has great abilities that deal a lot of frontloaded lightning damage. His Static Shock ability is a very useful low-rarity boon in Hades 2 that makes your attack deal chain lightning damage. This damage can stack up to a lot and allows you to deal with a large number of enemies quite easily.

You can combine this with Spirit Surge boon to deal lightning damage when you have less than 10 Magick. This essentially removes your Magick requirements by giving you area-of-affect lightning attacks without casting.

6) Hephaestus

Most of Hephaestus' boons deal AOE damage (Image via Sportskeeda || Supergiant Games)

Hephaestus, the God of Forge is all about dealing massive area-of-effect damage. His boons like Volcanic Strike deal 200 damage in an AOE that triggers quite often when using a Moonstone Axe.

Combining this boon with Molten Touch inflicts increased damage to enemies with armor and boosts the vulnerability duration of some enemies.

5) Artemis

Artemis has powerful boons but can only be encountered once per run (Image via Sportskeeda || Supergiant Games)

Artemis is the Goddess of Hunt and has powerful boons that bring a lot of value in any run. Her Support Fire boon launches a homing arrow whenever you attack an enemy or cast a spell. This essentially gives you bonus hits on each attack.

That said, Artemis only appears once per run which means you might not always get the right boon from her.

4) Selene

Selene's Gift of Moon deals a heavy amount of damage (Image via Sportskeeda || Supergiant Games)

Selene offers unique Gifts of the Moon Boon abilities that can be further leveled using Path of Stars. Her Phase Shift and Dark Side abilities are extremely useful for dealing with a large horde of enemies and clearing areas.

Phase Shift lets you slow time for up to five seconds, allowing you to spam attacks to get out of tricky situations. Meanwhile, Dark Side essentially makes you immune to all damage for a brief moment. These abilities together can be pivotal during boss encounters in Hades 2.

3) Demeter

Demeter's freeze boons are really useful against multiple enemies (Image via Sportskeeda || Supergiant Games)

Demeter, the Goddess of Seasons blesses you with freeze boons. She boasts Freeze, which is a powerful effect in Hades 2 as it essentially stun-locks the enemies. Her other abilities like Frigid Spring can be especially useful for crowd control and repositioning as it freezes everything around you.

Furthermore, her Arctic Ring casts an area-of-effect spell that deals damage and freezes your enemies. Overall, Demeter’s boons can simplify some of the enemy encounters in the game.

2) Hermes

Hermes' boons provide an attack speed boost in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

Hermes is the God of Swiftness and as his name implies, all his boons increase the speed of your attacks. His abilities like Swift Flourish reduce your spell-casting time while Swift Strike makes your melee attacks faster.

Combining this with his Mean Strike increases your damage output substantially for the next 30 seconds.

1) Aphrodite

Aphrodite's abilities grant healing and apply a debuff to enemies (Image via Sportskeeda || Supergiant Games)

Aphrodite is the Goddess of Love and all her boons revolve around inflicting debuffs on enemies and providing you with bonus healing. While her Passion Dash and Flutter Strike are great, she’s on top of this list for her Healthy Rebound boon.

This boon ensures you go into the next room with full health. It also has unlimited usage. This means as long as you can clear a single room, you can simply keep moving without ever needing to worry about low health.

