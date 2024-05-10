How to get G Rock in Hades 2 

Glassrock, or G Rock in Hades 2, is a crucial reagent that you will need multiple times during your gameplay. G Rock is used to upgrade Arcana Cards in Hades 2 and is also used to forge the Argent Skull weapon. However, trying to find some can be a tough task since the game doesn't really tell you where to look for this material.

As such, this article will guide you on how to find G Rock in Hades 2.

Note: The title is in Early Access. This guide will be updated in the future as required

Here's how to find G Rock in Hades 2

G Rock can be mined from stone deposits found in the Fields of Mourning (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube/Trophygamers)

You can find G Rock in Hades 2 by exploring the Fields of Mourning, which is the third area in this title. You need to defeat Hecate in Erebus, and Scylla and the Sirens in Oceanus, before you get access to it. You also need to acquire the Crescent Pick Gathering tool to mine G Rock in Hades 2.

Once you reach the Fields of Mourning, you should be able to see some shiny rock deposits coming out of the ground. Hitting them with your pickaxe will give you G Rock. Each deposit you come across will net you at least three Glassrock or G Rocks. However, blindly looking for them can take a lot of time since these items are fairly uncommon in this game.

Therefore, brewing a Reagent Sensing Incantation is recommended since it highlights all the resources around your character. Once you have a few G Rocks in your inventory, consider upgrading your Cresent Pick Gathering tool as it will net you more units per deposit. Now that you know where to find it, let's look at some uses for this reagent.

Here's how to use G Rock in Hades 2

You can craft the Argent Skull weapon with G Rocks (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube/Elixir Vee)

As mentioned above, G Rock is used for crafting upgrades for weapons, tools, and Arcana Cards. Here are some recipes that require this reagent:

Crescent Pick Gathering tool upgrade : 6x Glassrock + 1x iron

: 6x Glassrock + 1x iron Argent Skull: 2x Glassrock + 1x Bronze

2x Glassrock + 1x Bronze Aspect of Artemis: 15x Silver + 1x Glassrock

15x Silver + 1x Glassrock Aspect of Thanatos: 3x Glassrock + 1x Dark

3x Glassrock + 1x Dark The Centaur Arcana Card upgrade: 8x Glassrock + 6x Moon Dust

You should consider stocking up on G Rocks and Moondust in Hades 2 since these materials are required in a lot of recipes.

