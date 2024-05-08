Moondust in Hades 2 is a resource you will constantly need. You gain power by using Tarot or Arcana Cards that must be manually equipped. These provide passive buffs like health regeneration and additional dodge chances; some cards can even resurrect you. All these cards can be upgraded with Moondust.

Although this resource is scarce and can be hard to come by, we've got you covered, as this article will show you where to get Moondust in Hades 2.

Note: The title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

Where can you get Moondust in Hades 2?

Moondust can be extremely hard to find (Image via Supergiant Games)

Unfortunately, every time you find Moondust in Hades 2, it'll probably be locked inside a vendor's wares. Here are all the different ways to get Moondust in Hades 2:

It can be bought from the Wretched Broker for 80 Bones.

You can craft Moondust in Hades 2 using the Cauldron after you gain access to the Moonlit Essence.

Apart from the other two methods, there is currently no other way to get your hands on this resource. You may also find some Moonduts in Charon's Store right before your big battle against Chronos. However, this is a random occurrence, so it's best not to bank on finding Moondust here.

As long as you know how to get Moondust and Ashes in Hades 2 you should have no trouble unlocking and upgrading your Arcana cards for the best buffs. Note that you will only get access to Arcana Cards after you've completed your first playthrough of the game. Each card can be upgraded twice, and doing so will improve their already powerful buffs.

The correct buffs will enhance your experience with Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

However, you can only select a handful of buffs at a time, so be careful about which Arcana Cards you choose. Picking the right ones and upgrading them to the max is a great way of getting the most out of your character. These Arcana Cards are universally good:

The Wayward Son - Provides passive healing.

- Provides passive healing. The Huntress - Normal and special attacks deal 30% more damage when your mana is below 100%.

- Normal and special attacks deal 30% more damage when your mana is below 100%. The Unseen - Passive mana regeneration.

- Passive mana regeneration. Eternity - Automatically restores HP to 40% when it hits zero.

These are some of the best Arcana Cards in Hades 2, and it's worth investing your Moondust in them.

Check out our other articles covering Hades 2: