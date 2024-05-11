What is God Mode in Hades 2 and how to use it?

The God Mode in Hades 2 is a feature that makes the gameplay a little easier. It provides players with a significant statistical boost that helps them progress through the game more easily. There are many challenging bosses present in this rogue-like sequel, and using God Mode can greatly aid players in their fights against these foes.

This article delves into what the God Mode feature in Hades 2 offers so that you know how to use it.

Note: The title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

Significance of God Mode in Hades 2

The God Mode gives you bonus damage resistance. (Image via Supergiant Games)

The God Mode in Hades 2 is a feature that instantly makes you tougher, more so whenever you fail. Upon activation of this mode, you are presented with these advantages:

A 20% bonus to your damage resistance. It means that the attacks from enemies would deal far less destruction than they would without the intervention of God Mode.

After you die each time, the previous 20% resistance receives a 2% increment, with subsequent stacks for every death.

The more times you meet death, the more resistance you can obtain.

How to enable God Mode in Hades 2

You can turn on God Mode whenever you want. (Image via Supergiant Games)

If you want to turn on the God Mode feature in Hades 2, you can do so at any time during your run or even when you are in the Crossroads. To enable the feature, follow these steps:

Press Esc (Start Button on Xbox controller) to pause the game.

(Start Button on Xbox controller) to pause the game. Go to Options and then select the Gameplay section.

and then select the section. Finally, toggle on God Mode.

You can then resume the game, and the buffs will be activated.

Cons of using God Mode in Hades 2

Using God Mode in Hades 2 has no negative consequences so far, apart from reducing some of the game's inherent challenges. It only serves as a crutch for new players to progress through the game without much struggle, allowing them to enjoy the story mode simultaneously.

In the first part of Hades, enabling God Mode led to the disabling of Achievements. However, since Hades 2 is still in Early Access, and Achievements have not been rolled out yet, there are no adverse effects associated with God Mode.

