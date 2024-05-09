5 best beginners tips & tricks for Hades 2

Hades 2 is one of the biggest talking points in the gaming community at the moment. Supergiant Games is looking to follow up on its massive success with Hades by preparing to release the first ever sequel the studio has ever done. In Hades 2, players will be controlling Melinoë, the Princess of the Underworld, as she looks to defeat Chronos, the Titan of Time, and save her family from his wrath.

Hades 2 is also an unforgiving and brutal experience, especially in the early game. As a beginner, it is completely understandable and expected to die a lot in the first couple of runs. However, following some of the tips and tricks that this article will list can allow you to have a strong headstart and make significant progress in no time.

Note: The title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

Essential tips and tricks every Hades 2 player needs to know at the beginning

1) Always take your time with each encounter

Patience is key in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

In Hades 2, you will have to focus more on playing defensively than dashing constantly and trying to deal damage. Melinoë simply doesn't have the ability and weapons to constantly spam dash and deal damage compared to her brother Zagreus. Melinoë is more centered around doing heavy bursts of hex damage and taking enemies out instantaneously.

As such, prioritize dodging spells and preserving your health as you will have very little, 30 to be precise, in your initial runs of the game. Always find windows of opportunities to attack your opponents and the chances to use Hex wisely. Make sure to survive every encounter without taking too much damage and use early runs as an opportunity to understand Melinoë's and her enemies' mechanics.

2) Early runs serve as a good opportunity to farm resources

The Wretched Broker serves as a quick way to stack up resources (Image via Supergiant Games)

Do not be discouraged if you fail to make a lot of progress in your initial runs while playing Hades 2. This is to be expected as Melinoë is very weak to start things off. You must unlock various Incantations, Arcana Cards, and Keepsakes to gradually become stronger and defeat prominent foes like Hecate and Scylla, and the Sirens.

Instead, focus on using the early runs to farm up on key resources such as Ashes, Bones, Silver, Moly, and Psyche. These are essential items to unlock various collectibles, weapons, and more. Your focus in the early game of Hades 2 should be on maximizing your time collecting resources, buying resources from the Wretched Broker and slowly leveling up Melinoë to her full strength.

3) Prioritize on unleashing Hex attacks

Hex attacks make Melinoe an interesting character to pilot (Image via Supergiant Games)

Hex attacks are one of the new additions in Hades 2. These transform your normal attack, special, and cast, when channeled, to do powerful variations of them in exchange for depleting the Hex bar. The key factor to keep in mind is that your Hex bar refreshes after every encounter.

Use this tip to your full advantage to unleash Hex attacks during critical moments in an encounter to swiftly deal with annoying and tanky enemies. Hex attacks are a great way to easily destroy the armor of enemies and the empowered Hex cast can deal with large mobs very quickly.

4) Focus on upgrading your Grasp

Arcana Cards are a powerful mechanic in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

Grasp is the primary way through which you can increase the amount of Arcana Cards that can be carried before every run. Arcana Cards are one of the most powerful tools you can have in your Hades 2 runs but each one has differing costs of Grasp which limit the total amount you can carry.

You initially start with 10 Grasp and you can upgrade it further by collecting a certain amount of Psyche. This makes Psyche one of the most important resources to farm in the early game. With a higher amount of Grasp, you can carry more Arcana Cards that give a variety of buffs such as increasing your health and boosting the potency of your Hex.

5) Nectar is essential to earning Keepsakes

Hecate is a good option to give some early Nectar (Image via Supergiant Games)

Nectar makes its return in Hades II as an important collectible. Similar to the previous game, its main purpose is to give players the opportunity to collect Keepsakes. These items are earned the first time you give Nectar to an NPC. Some of the most notable NPCs that can be gifted Nectar include Hecate, Odysseus, and Nemesis.

These Keepsakes offer powerful benefits that can single-handedly save a run or make it much easier. For instance, Nemesis' Keepsake allows you to do more damage to the enemy that killed you most recently. This is especially helpful in the early game against a boss like Hecate.

Hades 2 is currently in Early Access and has endless potential to develop into another masterpiece by Supergiant Games. While the game has clear problems such as the slow pace of Melinoë along with underwhelming Boons and heavy emphasis on resource farming, these are likely to be polished down the line.

