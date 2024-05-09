How to get Thalamus in Hades 2

The Thalamus in Hades 2 is a crucial crafting component. The plant can only be cultivated from Origin Seeds. Although it has minimal utility in the game presently, one of its uses is for an essential Incantation tied to the story. After the Incantation, it lets you journey to the Surface through unimpeded means.

Acquiring the Thalamus in Hades 2 is challenging, as you must progress far enough in the game to unlock the Chaos Gates. This guide will shed light on how you can get your hands on it.

Note: This title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

Thalamus in Hades 2: Location and how to find

The Chaos gates in Hades 2. (Image via Supergiant Games)

The Thalamus in Hades 2 is a plant grown on soil plots at the Crossroads by planting Origin Seeds. These seeds are found in the Chaos, which can be accessed through the Chaos gates, circular holes emitting black smoke on the ground.

If you haven't encountered the Chaos yet, these gates will appear later in your runs after several attempts. One will manifest during a run, and upon jumping in (losing some health as a trade-off), you will find digging spots inside. If you have the Silver Spade equipped, you have a chance to find the Origin Seeds.

Plant the Origin Seeds at Crossroads to harvest Thalamus. (Image via Supergiant Games)

Although you can uncover only one Origin Seed per spot, if you plant them at the Crossroads (base location), each should yield two Thalamuses. The "Flourishing Soil" Incantation is needed to open patches of soil that can be planted. It's a straightforward Incantation, only requiring 1 Moly. Thus, you can unlock it soon after starting your playthrough.

To plant an Origin Seed on the soil plots at the Crossroads, interact with the soil plot first. Following that, choose an Origin Seed from the list. It will take seven clocks for the seed to become a Thalamus in Hades 2.

Usage of Thalamus in Hades 2

Use the Thalamus for the Unraveling A Fateful Bond Incantation. (Image via Supergiant Games)

There is only one crafting use for Thalamus in Hades 2 as of now, which is the Unraveling A Fateful Bond Incantation. However, this Incantation is pretty crucial for the main story. It helps you resist the damage taken frequently when you're on the Surface.

Thus, crafting the Incantation using the Thalamus will increase your character's longevity. Otherwise, you will continuously keep taking increasing amounts of damage till death on the Surface.

Here are the requirements to craft the Unraveling A Fateful Bond Incantation in Hades 2:

Lotus (2) : Available in Oceanus

: Available in Oceanus Moss (2) : Available on the Surface

: Available on the Surface Nightshade (2) : Find the Nightshade Seeds in Erebus. Then plant them at the Crossroads.

: Find the Nightshade Seeds in Erebus. Then plant them at the Crossroads. Thalamus (2): Find the Origin Seeds in Chaos. Then plant them at the Crossroads.

Another option is to sell the Thalamus to the Wretched Broker at the Crossroads in exchange for Bones. Each sale of Thalamus gives you 19 Bones.

