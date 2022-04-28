5 best discounts to watch out for in upcoming Nintendo EU eShop sale (April 28)

In an out-of-the-blue announcement, Nintendo has announced a big sale for their European region on the Nintendo Switch. Called the Spring into Action Sale, it will feature over a thousand games. Ranging from AAA to indie games, these titles will boast discounts of varying degrees.

The publisher has cited a number of popular releases, both first and third-party, that will have some decent price cuts for players to avail of. Some of these are also some of the biggest games for the system thus far and discounts on AAA games are always great to see.

Check out 5 of the best games to be featured in Nintendo's Spring to Action sale

5) Bayonetta + Bayonetta 2 Bundle - £33.49 (33% off)

Experience Platinum Games' best in this bombastic two-game package. The first Bayonetta features the titular witch, awoken from her 500-year long slumber, as she finds herself thrust back into the historical war between the Umbran Witches and Lumen Sages, with the forces of Heaven trying to take her down.

The sequel, set after the first game's events, sees Bayonetta journey to Hell to save her friend Jeanne. Both games are renowned for DMC-inspired hack & slash gameplay. With the upcoming Bayonetta 3 coming to Nintendo Switch, this is a great opportunity to grab them.

4) BioShock: The Collection - £15.99 (60% off)

Spanning three critically acclaimed first-person shooters, BioShock: The Collection made its Nintendo debut in 2020. Explore the underwater city of Rapture, teeming with unknown horrors in the original BioShock. Take on the role of the terrifying Big Daddy Delta and protect the Little Sisters in BioShock 2. Finally, in BioShock Infinite, visit the airborne city of Columbia.

Armed with an assortment of weapons and Plasmid powers, wreak havoc on your enemies as you traverse each game's unique settings and set-pieces. The Collection also comes with all the DLCs for each of the three games.

3) Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition - £24.99 (50% off)

After discovering his true self as the Luminary, the Hero must embark on a journey to learn more about his identity. The latest installment in the long-running Square Enix JRPG series is arguably the best, boasting over a hundred hours of content. Players will get to explore the open areas of Erdrea and battle monsters in traditional party-based turn-based combat.

Meet many different NPCs, some of whom will be invaluable assets to the Hero's adventure. The skill tree also offers new options to expand each character's role and combat abilities. Obviously, there are dungeons to explore, loot to collect, bosses to defeat and gear to craft. All of this is encapsulated in the iconic art style of legendary manga artist Akira Toriyama.

2) Super Mario Odyssey - £33.49 (33% off)

Princess Peach is in trouble again with the antagonistic Bowser. The popular mascot's latest adventure in Super Mario Odyssey takes him across many new worlds to save the princess. With the new partner Cappy in tow, Mario can possess many different enemies as well as use the cap for standard platforming.

Each uniquely themed level has different enemies and different mechanics to play around with. The game also hides the colectible moons in many nooks and crannies, making exploration a key element. The sheer depth and variety of gameplay mechanics makes this 3D platformer a must-play for the Nintendo Switch.

1) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - £33.49 (33% off)

Considered one of the best video games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a true modern classic. The very first truly open-world Legend of Zelda game, this 2017 entry features the classic hero Link once again aiming to save Hyrule, this time from Calamity Ganon. Band up with princess Zelda and the Champions and take on the challenges of the Divine Beasts to stop evil.

The open-ended and organic gameplay of Breath of the Wild makes it one of the best open-world experiences ever. Players can go wherever they want and do whatever they want. The game's interactive environments make for some truly dynamic gameplay scenarios, like setting trees on fire or going bomb-fishing in a pond. It is a must buy for every Nintendo Switch owner, especially if they are fans of open world games.

Keep an eye out for the much anticipated sequel coming in 2023.

The full Nintendo Switch EU eShop discount list from the publisher is as follows:

Game Discount Publisher Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle 63% Ubisoft BioShock: The Collection 60% Take-Two Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition 50% Nintendo Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster 50% Square Enix Ni No-Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition 50% Bandai Namco The Elder Scrolls V: SKyrim 50% Bethesda Softworks The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 33% Nintendo Super Mario Odyssey 33% Nintendo Bayonetta + Bayonetta 2 Bundle 33% Nintendo Fire Emblem: Three Houses 33% Nintendo

Which of these Nintendo Switch games are you buying?

