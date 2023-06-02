5 best drop locations on World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 17

One of the first things to consider while playing battle royale games similar to Apex Legends is where to drop on the map. Players must choose a location with a high concentration of loot early on, all the while trying not to get sandwiched between multiple teams before getting a proper inventory.

It is also important to consider the hot zone, which changes every match. Despite being a high-tier loot area, it usually has a huge number of players dropping. You may get overwhelmed by multiple teams before getting to loot the area properly.

Where to drop on World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 17

Here are the best drop locations in World's Edge as of Apex Legends Season 17.

Skyhook

Skyhook POI in Apex Legends' World's Edge. (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Situated in the very northwest part of the map, Skyhook is a mid-tier loot area where you can get good early-game loot from crates or from the floor. It is usually not crowded as most players tend to head for the more popular and arguably better loot areas. You can easily gather good weapons and ammo without having to clash with other teams.

The Fragments

Fragments POI in Apex Legends World's Edge. (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Located at the center of the map, the Fragments (East and West) are considered excellent landing spots by top players. They have high loot density and provide a positional advantage. However, you must be cautious as the Fragments tend to be crowded. Chances are you will get involved in some early encounters.

The Train Yard

The Train Yard POI in Apex Legends World's Edge.(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Train Yard is a relatively calm area with average loot, but what makes it a good drop location is that it sits adjacent to high-tier loot areas. After lying low in The Train Yard for a bit and avoiding the early game fights, you can move towards a better location like Fragments or Harvester.

The Tree

The Tree POI in Apex Legends World's Edge. (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Tree itself is not the best place for initial loot but lets you have a quiet drop. It is situated adjacent to two of the best loot locations — Thermal Station and Sorting Factory. You can stay out of early encounters by dropping here and then eventually head for a better location.

The Dome

The Dome POI in World's Edge. (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Dome is located in the southeast corner of the map and offers excellent loot. It is, however, a busy drop area, so you must be prepared for a lot of early gunfights. Since this high-tier loot area is located in a corner, you are safe from being pinched from multiple sides. If you emerge triumphant, you will be well-equipped for the rest of the match.

