5 best EA FC 24 SBCs for beginners

SBCs in EA FC 24 refer to squad-building challenges, a special type of content that is released regularly in Ultimate Team. As their name suggests, they require players to submit squads in order to get unique rewards. The latter includes resource packs, cosmetic items, and special footballer cards as well. In a nutshell, these challenges are perfect for players to keep improving their squads without spending anything on microtransactions.

Every SBC requires a certain amount of fodder, which refers to the cards that are used in completing these challenges. Once completed, the cards are lost forever, and hence, every player has to selectively choose the challenges they wish to complete. It's a lot harder for beginners in EA FC 24 as they might not always know which SBCs are worth completing.

Hence, here's the list of the top five challenges that beginners should always focus on completing first before attempting anything else in Ultimate Team.

5 best SBCs for beginners in EA FC 24

1) Foundation sets

Five different EA FC 24 SBCs fall in the Foundation group. This is, in fact, where all players will start, as Foundation 1 is mandatory for everyone to complete. Without completing it, nobody can attempt any other squad-building challenge. This entire set contains different elementary-level offerings that act as tutorials for players. Hence, this is the best one for beginners to get started with.

While the rewards aren't gorgeous by any means, the challenges in this group have an extremely easy set of conditions. They mostly require bronze and silver cards, and completing one task usually rewards the cards required to proceed to the next level.

2) League and Nation Hybrid set

This is one of the three advanced Foundation SBCs that are available all year round. Compared to Foundation set challenges, the League and Nation Hybrid set can be slightly challenging. The tasks usually require players to have cards from different leagues and nations.

While completing all four individual challenges in this set can be pretty complex for a new EA FC 24 player, the rewards include some potentially amazing packs. In terms of coin value, the reward packs are worth well above 50,000 coins, and there are great chances for players to get walkout footballers as well.

3) Marquee Matchups

Marquee Matchups SBC sets are released every Thursday in EA FC 24, and football matches from real life inspire them. Typically, each set has four separate challenges based on four highly-awaited fixtures. Players normally need a few items from certain clubs and nations to complete them. Usually, Marquee Matchups are pretty economical in terms of fodder costs.

By completing a set, players get five different packs, but unlike other challenges, the rewards are all tradeable. This makes Marquee Matchups extremely valuable, as most of the other SBC rewards are untradeable. One week is usually enough for players to get enough fodder to complete an entire set for free.

4) Upgrade SBCs

Upgrade challenges are special groups, which are usually released randomly in Ultimate Team. In EA FC 24, so far, new upgrade challenges have been added every Monday, and they have varied in terms of their requirements and rewards. Upgrade squad-building challenges usually require gamers to have a decent pool of fodder.

Typically, these allow EA FC 24 players to submit a squad of weaker cards to get a chance at packing something far more decent. The overall valuation of these challenges usually varies based on what kind of rewards can be obtained from them. However, most of these offer better returns than the general investment put in.

5) Loan item SBCs

Challenges that reward loan items don't often look too lucrative, and they're often part of Icon challenges as well. Typically, such challenges are cheap simply because the rewards they hand out are available only for a few matches. However, they're extremely useful for beginners.

For example, getting an Icon for a 14-match loan could allow a player to qualify for the Weekend League Finals without having to buy an expensive card. While the limited duration is a certain problem, EA Sports regularly releases such loan challenges. As long as players have enough surplus fodder, it's always a smart job to complete them in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.