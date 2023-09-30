EA FC 24 Fiendish SBC - How to complete, cheapest costs, and more

The Fiendish SBC is the third challenge of the League and Nation Hybrid set in EA FC 24, and it's one of the more basic quests you can complete when you start your Ultimate Team journey. This Squad Building Challenge requires a task built around cards from different nations and leagues and gets you prepared for the more advanced SBCs, which will be released later throughout the year.

The main job is to estimate the possible number of coins required to complete the challenge. The total amount of fodder will decide what you'll need to buy from the market. Having an idea about the possible cost will allow you to decide about attempting the challenge in the first place, and the best way to predict the possible cost is by analyzing the tasks of the Fiendish SBC in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Fiendish SBC tasks

As the Fiendish SBC is part of the League and Nation Hybrid Foundation set, the stipulations are simple to understand. There's only one task, and satisfying them won't be a difficult challenge at all.

Leagues: Exactly 4

Nationalities: Exactly 5

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Nation Count: Max 3

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 25

# of players in the Squad: 11

Cheapest EA FC 24 Fiendish SBC solutions

The SBC will cost between 6,000 and 6,400 coins if you buy all the fodder from the market. However, the fodder required to complete this challenge won't be very hard to find. You can also use cards from your own Ultimate Team collection to reduce the costs.

If you're short of such fodder, you can grind the different game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Doing so will get you weekly packs that you can then open to find different cards. If some of them are usable in this SBC, they will reduce the completion costs even further.

EA FC 24 Fiendish SBC rewards

Completing this challenge will earn you one Prime Gold Players pack, which could be quite valuable right now. If you're lucky enough, you could also find one of the new RTTK cards, which is the first promo of the standard launch.

Additionally, completing this challenge is mandatory if you want to finish the League and Nation Hybrid set, which will get you one Rare Mega Pack. This pack is incredibly valuable for players to open to get some strong items for their squads. While all the rewards will be untradeable, you can also use the cards to complete different special challenges.