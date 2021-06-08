5 best emulators to play Free Fire OB28 update on PC

Free Fire's OB28 update is just around the corner, and players can access the game today after 6:00 PM IST. They are already excited because of the horde of new features about to come in.

This widely renowned battle royale title is playable on PCs via emulators, which assist in running mobile applications on systems/laptops.

Today, this article lists down some of the best and most popular emulators in the market which players can use to play the Free Fire OB28 update on their PCs.

Best emulators for Free Fire OB28 update

1) BlueStacks

BlueStacks is a very popular option (Image via Bluestacks.com)

BlueStacks is a widely used and popular emulator globally, with many streamers and famous YouTubers preferring it because of the numerous advantages it offers.

Here are its features:

Easy key-mapping

Screenshots

Real-time translation

Play multiple games simultaneously

High FPS gaming

Preset controls

Gamers can click here to visit the Bluetacks website and download the app.

2) GameLoop

GameLoop is best known for performing well on bottom-tier PCs. Apart from low-end support, it also has multiple features that attract users, like:

Faster in-game key response

Enables players to customize keymapping design

High-quality graphics and high FPS gameplay support

Exclusive support of 2K resolution.

Users can click here to visit the official website of GameLoop.

3) MEmu Play

MEmu Play is compatible with Free Fire's latest update (Image via MEmu Play)

MEmu Play is well-known for its smooth performance on PCs. It is the best choice for players as it harnesses the power of their PC/laptop to provide a flawless gaming experience.

Some of its key features are:

Enhanced OpenGL and DirectX 3D rendering effects - Better graphics

Simple and convenient key-mapping options

Multiple game accounts or tasks on a single PC at one time with a multi-instance manager.

Fans can click here to visit MEmu Play’s official website.

4) NoxPlayer

NoxPlayer is compatible with almost every PC/laptop. It is best known for its high-quality performance, eclipsing all traditional emulators.

Here are some of its key features:

Keyboard shortcut in keyboard control

Compatible to run 4K games smoothly

Move control - Avoid moving uninterruptedly in long-press mode to reduce walking inertia

Players can click here to visit the official website.

5) LDPlayer

Free Fire players can opt for LDPlayer (Image via FreeFireaddict.in)

LDPlayer is widely known for its high-quality performance on Android games like Free Fire, Clash of Clans, etc. It is a lightweight emulator that is easy on the device and does not require heavy processing power.

Here are the key features of LDPlayer:

Custom control

Multi-instance sync

High FPS and high-quality graphics

Readers can click here to visit the official website of LDPlayer.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s preference

Also read: Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Edited by Ravi Iyer