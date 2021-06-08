5 best emulators to play Free Fire OB28 update on PC

Free Fire's OB28 update is just around the corner, and players can access the game today after 6:00 PM IST. They are already excited because of the horde of new features about to come in.
This widely renowned battle royale title is playable on PCs via emulators, which assist in running mobile applications on systems/laptops.
Today, this article lists down some of the best and most popular emulators in the market which players can use to play the Free Fire OB28 update on their PCs.
Best emulators for Free Fire OB28 update
1) BlueStacks
BlueStacks is a widely used and popular emulator globally, with many streamers and famous YouTubers preferring it because of the numerous advantages it offers.
Here are its features:
- Easy key-mapping
- Screenshots
- Real-time translation
- Play multiple games simultaneously
- High FPS gaming
- Preset controls
Gamers can click here to visit the Bluetacks website and download the app.
2) GameLoop
GameLoop is best known for performing well on bottom-tier PCs. Apart from low-end support, it also has multiple features that attract users, like:
- Faster in-game key response
- Enables players to customize keymapping design
- High-quality graphics and high FPS gameplay support
- Exclusive support of 2K resolution.
Users can click here to visit the official website of GameLoop.
3) MEmu Play
MEmu Play is well-known for its smooth performance on PCs. It is the best choice for players as it harnesses the power of their PC/laptop to provide a flawless gaming experience.
Some of its key features are:
- Enhanced OpenGL and DirectX 3D rendering effects - Better graphics
- Simple and convenient key-mapping options
- Multiple game accounts or tasks on a single PC at one time with a multi-instance manager.
Fans can click here to visit MEmu Play’s official website.
4) NoxPlayer
NoxPlayer is compatible with almost every PC/laptop. It is best known for its high-quality performance, eclipsing all traditional emulators.
Here are some of its key features:
- Keyboard shortcut in keyboard control
- Compatible to run 4K games smoothly
- Move control - Avoid moving uninterruptedly in long-press mode to reduce walking inertia
Players can click here to visit the official website.
5) LDPlayer
LDPlayer is widely known for its high-quality performance on Android games like Free Fire, Clash of Clans, etc. It is a lightweight emulator that is easy on the device and does not require heavy processing power.
Here are the key features of LDPlayer:
- Custom control
- Multi-instance sync
- High FPS and high-quality graphics
Readers can click here to visit the official website of LDPlayer.
Note: This article is based on the writer’s preference
