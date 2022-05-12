5 best Engravings to use in Lost Ark

Engravings can change the playstyle of a certain class, depending on their attributes, in Lost Ark.

Every class comes with two Class Engravings, but there are many others in the game that provide buffs and a slew of changes to each build. These offer ways through which players can unlock their full potential.

However, players should note that they can only obtain and use Engravings in the endgame. Once they reach level 50 and have completed all of the main story quests, they can put together the best Engravings available and really strengthen their characters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. It does not include Class Engravings.

Top 5 Engravings in Lost Ark that players should try out include Raid Captain, MP Regen, and more

5) Raid Captain

Engravings come with three levels. As those levels progress, the abilities of the Engravings become more powerful. For Raid Captain, players will see outgoing damage increased by some of the basic Move Speed's bonus percentage.

At level 1, the outgoing damage done will be increased by 10%. At level 2, players will see a boost of 22%. Finally, at level 3, outgoing damage will see an increase of 45% of basic Move Speed bonus percentage.

4) MP Regen

MP is the point system that determines how skills and magic are used in Lost Ark. Some classes truly struggle with MP use after level 50, making MP Regen a wonderful Engraving choice.

Players should think of it as the stamina bar for skills in the game. Getting MP Regen as an Engraving will speed up the regeneration process. Level 1 will speed it up by 5%, level 2 will further increase it by 15%, and level 3 will see it increase by 30%.

3) Master of Strikes

Master of Strikes, as the name implies, focuses on strikes and attacks. The effect of this Engraving does not apply to attacks that correspond to back or front attacks and does not apply to Awakenings.

Any other attacks not in the aforementioned categories will see a damage increase of 3% at level 1. Moving to level 2 ups it by 8% and level 3 gives a solid 16% damage boost.

2) Grudge

Grudge is a fantastic Engraving for Lost Ark players who spend their time besting the various dungeons in the game. It has its downside, but those who can take damage from Bosses will be able to dish it out as well.

Level 1 of Grudge increases damage to Bosses and higher-ranking enemies by 4%. Level 2 sees that grow to 10%. Level 3 provides a massive 20% damage increase. Of course, 20% more damage taken from Bosses comes with each level as well. Therefore, this Engraving is only recommended for veteran players.

1) Barricade

Barricade is the best Engraving in Lost Ark. It allows players to do additional damage to shielded enemies. The opposition often has shields that need taken down, so this is a great way to deplete those before dealing real damage to them.

At level 1 of Barricade, players will deal 3% more damage to shielded foes. At level 2, that damage will be increased to 8%, and at level 3, players will receive a 16% damage boost against hostiles with shields.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan