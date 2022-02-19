Lost Ark Mage tier list revealed

Lost Ark has been an incredibly successful launch with many fun features, but nothing is as good as the different classes.

Players have access to five classes in the game, with each class fitting into different playstyles. Once a player reaches level 10 in the game, they can access more advanced classes.

With engravings and different builds, players have the freedom to build up their characters just like they want to. Among the five classes, the mage class is perfect for players who want to cast different spells and do magic damage.

The Mage class has a lot of uniqueness associated with the available kits. However, the primary point of criticism will ultimately be due to the fact that there are just two advanced classes.

Bard and Sorceress are the only two advanced classes available to players if they choose to go the mage role. However, there are expectations that a new advanced class for the Mage class will be added shortly.

Lost Ark tier list for Mage advanced classes

Given there are just two advanced classes belonging to Mage, players don't have much choice. However, both the choices are pretty good, and both are pretty high on the overall meta.

While one advanced class is slightly better than the other, it will come down to the player's playstyle.

Bard - Tier 1

Supporting characters are at a strange place in Lost Ark at the time of writing. There are just two support classes, but they're the most hotly requested classes when forming parties. Bards may not be very enterprising initially, but their value goes up as players approach the end game.

The Bard has a fantastic set of buffs that makes her extremely useful for any squad. Players will also be able to give teammates health buffs and shields. Bard's main limitation is the inability to do anything independently, and the Bard advanced class is relatively more useful in squads.

Sorceress - Tier 2

The Sorceress is one of the more recent additions, and many in the community have said that her playstyle represents that of WRPG characters. She has a decent amount of buffs and forms an excellent addition to aggressive squads due to her excellent burst radius.

While the Sorceress can be turned into one of the best DPS characters with the right build, the character requires an experienced hand. She has low defense and low health, so players should know to protect her while playing.

Edited by Saman