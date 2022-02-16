Players speculate over the release of the Scouter class in Lost Ark

With the release of Lost Ark, players have been finding their footing in the game and discovering their favorite classes. Each class also has advanced classes that help to create further an identity that feels unique. One of these classes is the Scouter class and some players are eager to get their hands on this exciting class.

But there has been no word on when the Scouter will become playable in the game.

Lost Ark players should rest assured the Scouter class will be here eventually

For players of Lost Ark, it may make some players feel impatient while waiting for the Scouter class to arrive in-game. While there are rumors that Smilegate will be adding new classes to the game every two to three months, players need to realize that these are unconfirmed.

The rumors of the class release should be taken with a grain of salt and is not an official statement by any means.

In the meantime, players can brush up on their skills

There are so many options for players to choose from regarding class selection (Image via Smilegate)

With the Scouter class on the horizon, players can prepare by playing other ranged classes to arrive. By picking up the Gunner class, players can practice keeping at range and dispatching foes from afar to handle the combat at a distance better. Players may fall in love with another class in the meantime while they wait for the release.

Lost Ark has many classes and varied combat for players to experience

Players should choose the class that stands out the most to them. After all, there are tons of options (Image via Smilegate)

With five core classes and 15 advanced classes, players have many different options when it comes to approaching combat. Players can vary their combat with magic, ranged abilities, healing and melee combat. By mastering the many forms of combat available, players will make the most of their time in-game and become much more powerful in the process.

The Scouter class in Lost Ark is ranged powerhouse

Players looking for a powerful ranged character will need to look no further than the Scouter Class. Boasting a high amount of damage and a powerful drone, the Scouter class seems to have a lot of mobility and destructive power from the looks of the video. Players will avoid attacks and dish out a lot of punishment to enemies in-game.

Edited by Srijan Sen