Lost Ark Berserker guide: What are the best engravings for the class

Lost Ark has several great aspects, and one of the leading elements that helps the game stand tall is the class system.

Class systems are common in many MMORPGs, and are no different for the game in discussions as well. However, few other games can match Lost Ark's class system in terms of variety and scope of customization. The game offers its players the choice between five classes, which branch out to 15 advanced classes once they reach a certain level. Every advanced class has some strengths and weaknesses and fits different playstyles.

Among the top ones in the current meta, the Berserker advanced class is one of the players' favorites. An advanced class under the Warrior class, the Berserker, can deal incredible amounts of damage with the help of its greatsword. However, players can make damage-dealing even greater with the right set of engravings.

Berserker in Lost Ark can become a game-changer with different engravings

Engravings are an important element in Lost Ark as they represent what the end game has to offer. Once a player reaches level 50, they can take advantage of different buffs in these engravings.

Engravings are end-game gear bonuses that help players make their characters even more powerful and suitable for the climax. There are two class-specific engravings to choose from and more general ones as well, in Lost Ark.

Berserker is all about the powerful burst mode it uses. Hence, the two class-specific engravings for the Berserker are Berserker's Technique and Mayhem, and both amplify burst attacks.

Berserker's Technique: There's a cooldown in generating fury after Berserker exits the Burst mode. Berserker's Technique allows players to generate fury right after the Burst mode ends. It also buffs to critical rate, attack, and movement speed when it enters Burst mode.

Mayhem: Berseker's Burst mode depends on fury, but Mayhem takes that quotient out of the equation. With Mayhem, Burst mode becomes an on-off item at a severe cost. With the Mayhem Burst mode, Berserkers get capped at 25% of their maximum health and receive only 25% of the shields by supporting characters. Mayhem also reduces the stat bonuses and buffs of Burst mode.

Which technique should players choose?

Between the two, Berserker's Technique is the one players should focus on more as Mayhem requires a good amount of knowledge about fight mechanics. As for the general engravings, it should be focused on increasing the attack of Berserker as well.

Master of Ambush - Raises the base attack of the Berserker by 25% and makes the attack class even more potent.

Raises the base attack of the Berserker by 25% and makes the attack class even more potent. Cursed Doll - Raises the attack but reduces the healing rate in exchange. Cursed Doll works better with Mayhem, since the latter has very little health and healing to begin with.

Raises the attack but reduces the healing rate in exchange. Cursed Doll works better with Mayhem, since the latter has very little health and healing to begin with. Grade - Raises attack and reduces health by 20%. While it goes well with Berseker's playstyle, Grudge shouldn't be combined with Cursed Doll.

Raises attack and reduces health by 20%. While it goes well with Berseker's playstyle, Grudge shouldn't be combined with Cursed Doll. Keen Blunt Weapon - Raises the critical damage, but there will be a chance that players will do 20% less base damage. Works well if the Berserker already has a high critical chance.

Based on the various engravings present, class-specific or otherwise, Lost Ark players can greatly adapt their playstyles depending upon the situation at hand.

