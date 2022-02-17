The female Berserker class in Lost Ark will release later in 2022

Lost Ark fans can expect several new class additions to the MMORPG by the end of 2022.

One of those classes will be a female Berserker. The game has shown extreme popularity with only one major gripe - the gender-locking of the majority of its classes.

Certain classes must have a male character and vice versa with female characters. That won't change completely, but a female version of the Berserker class is on its way.

The Berserker class comes with this official description from Smilegate on Lost Ark's website

"Berserkers are always powerful warriors, with their high-damage greatsword attacks and potent defense, but when they enter their burst mode, they're all but unstoppable. In this heightened state, they gain increased attack and movement speed and unlock a special skill that delivers a world of hurt to their enemies."

Berserkers are an advanced option of the Warrior class. It is a heavy-hitting powerhouse class that has become very popular since the MMO's western release. They come with the following attacks:

Berserk Fury

Strike Wave

Whirlwind

Crime Hazard

Hell Blade

NYBZ @NYBZIFER



If so - I agree w/ you but the game came out like 3 years ago and they're slowly making female/male versions of classes - I think the Berserker is coming out next.



@FerikaBoss I'm assuming you're talking about Lost Ark, but I could be wrong.If so - I agree w/ you but the game came out like 3 years ago and they're slowly making female/male versions of classes - I think the Berserker is coming out next. @FerikaBoss I'm assuming you're talking about Lost Ark, but I could be wrong.If so - I agree w/ you but the game came out like 3 years ago and they're slowly making female/male versions of classes - I think the Berserker is coming out next.✌️👽

Currently, the class only allows for male characters in Lost Ark. When Smilegate delivers the female Berserker, that will all change. It may also come with its own set of skills and abilities.

While many want to play as a female version of the current Berserker build, it seems like the opposite-gendered version may only be similar. It won't be a direct copy of the male Berserker class.

The name of the class could very well change, too. Most likely, players in-game will label it the female Berserker class, though its official release could give it its name.

Not much else is known about this new class coming to Lost Ark other than the fact that it will arrive this year. This has fans hopeful for further female or male classes added to those that don't currently have a gender selection.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen