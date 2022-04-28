How to complete Hildebrandt Palace in Lost Ark

Hildebrandt Palace is one of the tougher Abyss Dungeons that players can try to tackle in Lost Ark.

This is a dungeon that requires a high level of gear and is packed with difficult enemies. Clearing it out in the later stages can be a nightmare for players who don't know what lies ahead.

Hildebrandt Palace has two mighty boss fights that players need to win. Having the right gear and an understanding of what the bosses can do will help immensely.

How to beat the Hildebrandt Palace Abyss Dungeon in Lost Ark

For starters, players will need to unlock this specific Abyss Dungeon. It will become available once the prior three Abyss Dungeons have been completed in Lost Ark.

Once it is accessible, players need to meet the gear score requirement. A minimum gear score of 460 must be met to take on Hildebrandt Palace, but it is recommended that players get their gear score even higher.

The normal enemies of the dungeon aren't as dreadful to face as the bosses, so taking them down shouldn't be a problem. Whether solo or with a group, the bosses will cause trouble, so here is how to beat them.

How to defeat Phantom Legion Queen

The Phantom Legion Queen is the first boss players will encounter in this Lost Ark Abyss Dungeon. She has attacks that can drop an entire health bar to zero in just a matter of seconds.

Here are the attacks she will use:

She has shockwaves and basic strikes at her disposal.

She emits a circular energy that deals incredibly high damage if it comes into contact with a player.

She teleports to the center of the area and emits more powerful energy that is a one-hit kill on whoever it may touch.

The shockwaves and basic attacks are fairly easy to avoid and counter. The circular waves of energy that the Phantom Legion Queen sends out are the ones to worry about.

A team battles the Phantom Legion Queen in Lost Ark (Image via Smilegate)

When the Phantom Legion Queen uses the less powerful wave of energy, players will notice two purple orbs on her head. These orbs will move to a corner of the dungeon. Follow them, as that will be the untouched area of the location when the wave emits.

When the boss uses the more devastating wave of energy, players should look for mirrors to spawn in the dungeon. They will act as teleports that allow players to escape instant death. Be sure to use two mirrors of the same color to avoid the attack.

By knowing what attacks are coming, striking her down will just take time. Attacking her with the character's full might will eventually see this Lost Ark boss defeated, as it is more about knowing the gimmick.

How to defeat Brelshaza

The second and final Lost Ark boss of Hildebrandt Palace is Brelshaza. Just like with the Phantom Legion Queen, this battle is about learning the tricks the boss employs and countering them with whatever attacks are available.

Brelshaza has multiple phases that players will need to fight through. She is much more troublesome than the first boss of the dungeon. Here are the attacks to look for during the first phase:

She will tilt the room and summon boulders that will roll at players to cause damage.

She will summon a meteorite on a random player during the boulder attack that is revealed by a large red marking.

She will summon spirits to fight that attack in a cone pattern and can freeze players.

Reflexes are the name of the game here. Players need to move out of the way of boulders. The player who is marked for the meteorite needs to quickly move into position next to the boss.

Brelshaza is a mighty enemy in Lost Ark (Image via Smilegate)

This will cause the meteorite to hit Brelshaza instead and deal damage. Do this a few times while avoiding the boulders and the spirits, which can be bested like any other regular enemy, to bring her health down and start phase two.

Phase two sees her attacks become more violent. Here are the phase two attacks to watch for:

She gains a shield that must be destroyed quickly or any strike while she is shielded will be an instant kill.

She will mark a random player with three orbs and bring down an AOE meteorite on them.

There aren't as many attacks, but they are much deadlier. The player should strike at her shield to bring it down. Then, when the player is marked, the rest of the team needs to point a beacon of light at them to avoid the meteorite.

Players battle through Hildebrandt Palace in Lost Ark (Image via Smilegate)

While doing this, Brelshaza will be doing her best to keep all the players from accomplishing that task. When the meteorite lands, the entire party will be goners, so make that a priority.

If that doesn't happen, put everything the team has into dealing damage, and this Lost Ark dungeon boss will eventually fall, and some high-level rewards will be granted.

