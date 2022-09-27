5 best Epic cards for the latest Sudden Death Challenge in Clash Royale

The latest Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale requires players to topple a tower using a tournament deck. The tournament deck can be constructed with cards ranging from Common to Champion.

The challenge gives players a chance to win various prizes, including resources, battle banner tokens, magic items, cards, emotes, and chests.

Listed below are the top five Epic cards that players can use for Clash Royale's Sudden Death challenge.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Executioner, Dark Prince, and 3 other Epic cards for the Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale

1) Executioner

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 448

Hitpoints: 1696

The Executioner, a top-tier Epic rarity card in Clash Royale, possesses a massive number of hitpoints. It is one of the few mini-tank cards that can assault both air and ground units.

The Executioner can do a lot of damage to enemy troops and towers using his axe, which has the qualities of a boomerang (it flies back after reaching maximum range).

Players can use the Executioner for counter-attacks after defending against enemy soldiers. They can also combine the card with Mini Pekka and Mega Knight to form an anti-air support unit.

2) Prince

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 519

Hitpoints: 2544

The Prince is one of Clash Royale's most effective Epic cards as it deals a ton of damage to ground units. Due to its tremendous damage and hitpoints, it can easily take care of troops with high DPS. Players who have troops like Valkyrie, Wizard, and Baby Dragon at their disposal can play this card.

The Prince card can be used to block an enemy's advance or stop an opposition force. The Prince and Dark Prince complement each other effectively as counter-pushers.

3) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 159

Hitpoints: 267

The Goblin Barrel, a top Epic rarity spell card in Clash Royale, can be obtained once players reach Arena 3.

When the Goblin Barrel is used on the battlefield, three goblins with high damage and hit points are released. The card can do significant damage to the enemy's towers. Players can use it to attack towers after the enemy uses low-elixir cards, such as Arrows, Zap, and Fireball.

The Goblin Barrel can be paired with powerful tower-attacking cards like Royal Giant, Miner, and Electro Giant.

4) Electro Giant

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 216

Hitpoints: 5109

Clash Royale players can get the legendary card Electro Giant once they reach Arena 11.

The Electro Giant is a melee unit with substantial hitpoints, a single target, and moderate damage output. It can zap and daze any enemy unit within a three-tile radius of contact.

To protect the Electro Giant from swarm cards, players should employ support cards like Valkyrie, Wizard, Musketeer, and Electro Wizard. Additionally, they can use Electro Giant with cards that cost little or no elixir, such as Spirits, Zap, and Arrows.

5) Dark Prince

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Meet your new troops! Check out the Dark Prince with @molt_CoC supr.cl/DarkPrinceMolt Meet your new troops! Check out the Dark Prince with @molt_CoC supr.cl/DarkPrinceMolt

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 328

Hitpoints: 1643

Once a player has progressed to Arena 7 in Clash Royale, they will be able to get the Dark Prince troop card.

The Dark Prince possesses a shield, lots of damage points, and substantial hit points for a melee ground unit. Players can utilize it with Minions and Wizards to conduct an anti-air card counter-attack in the Sudden Death challenge.

The Dark Prince has a special power that enables him to charge, accelerate his mobility, and increase the damage he deals to enemy troops and towers. However, this ability is only activated when he travels for 3.5 tiles without pausing.

Players should use supporting troops like Musketeer, Valkyrie, Electro Wizard, and Mini Pekka alongside the Dark Prince.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far