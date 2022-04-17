5 best Epic cards for Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is famous for its variety of in-game challenges that allow players to earn Magic Items and cards. The Royal Tournament is one of the most recent in-game events in which players can compete in 1v1 battles in the tournament.

In the Royal Tournament, players can participate in 1v1 in-game challenge battles for rewards such as Magic Items, treasures, and resources, as well as for climbing the leaderboard. They can utilize a variety of cards ranging in rarity from Common to Legendary. However, in such contests, not all cards are helpful. This article contains a list of Epic cards that players should use in their battle decks for the Royal Tournament of Clash Royale to improve their chances of winning 1v1 challenge battles.

5 Best Epic Cards for the Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Skeleton Army

Skeleton Army (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 108

Hitpoints: 108

Arena 2 unlocks the Skeleton Army card, which is one of the most popular swarm cards in Clash Royale. Skeletons have very low hitpoints and deal relatively less damage. However, since 15 single-target skeletons are striking at the same time, they can effectively inflict more damage every second. Due to their large numbers and overall high DPS, the Skeleton Army is particularly effective against single target troop cards like Pekka, Mini Pekka, and Prince.

4) Prince

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale 24 hour Prince Card Challenge starts now! Win Princes through one time rewards and complete the challenge at 3 wins! 24 hour Prince Card Challenge starts now! Win Princes through one time rewards and complete the challenge at 3 wins! https://t.co/M05SaUFEuZ

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 519

Hitpoints: 2544

When charged, this is another devastating Epic-rarity card that delivers double the damage. With support cards like Wizard and Valkyrie, it works best as a counter-attacking unit. While charging, his increased speed and damage helps him stop or stall the enemy's ground push and destroy the enemy's Crown Towers. It can also be used as a tank card in a battle.

3) Goblin Barrel

Goblin Barrel in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

Goblin Barrel is a spell card that deals high damage to opponent towers. When Goblin Barrel is deployed, it is thrown at the target present on the battlefield and shatters on the ground upon impact, releasing three Goblins who deal significant damage to the target. Players often tend to target enemy towers with this card. Players should check to see if their opponents have any cards like arrows or Log before deploying Goblin Barrel, and if they do, let them use such cards first. These cards counter Goblin Barrel easily. Hence, players should ensure that these cards are out of rotation before they choose to use the Goblin Barrel.

2) Pekka

Pekka in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 1081

Hitpoints: 4982

Pekka is, without a doubt, one of the most threatening Epic cards in Clash Royale, and with the right support card, it can become even more powerful. Since it is a melee ground unit with high damage and hitpoints, it is ideal for use as a tank. It is a fantastic card for the Royal Tournament since it can deal a lot of damage while tanking a lot of hitpoints, allowing additional friendly cards to attack.

1) Witch

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 178

Hitpoints: 1110

Players can unlock the Witch once they reach Arena 5. She is an anti-air troop with high hitpoints and damage. The Witch summons four skeleton troops every seven seconds while inflicting damage on to opposing troops and towers. This anti-air card should be used in conjunction with high-hitpoint cards like Dark Prince, Golem, and Pekka.

Edited by Mayank Shete